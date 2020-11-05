Global Polyester Resins for Powder Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Polyester Resins for Powder Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polyester Resins for Powder Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyester Resins are thermosetting saturated polyester resins made from polyacids and polyols through esterification, carboxyl or hydroxyl end capping, and vacuum polycondensation. It is one of the main raw materials for powder coatings…

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyester Resins for Powder Coating Market

The global Polyester Resins for Powder Coating market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Polyester Resins for Powder Coating Scope and Segment

Polyester Resins for Powder Coating market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Resins for Powder Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DSM

Allnex

ARKEMA

Stepan

DIC

Synthomer

Zhejiang Guanghua Technology

Guangzhou Kinte Material Technology

Hangzhou Sino-French

Anhui Shenjian New Materials

Polyester Resins for Powder Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Epoxy Resin Cure

TGIC Cure

HAA Cure

Lsocyanate Cure

Others

Polyester Resins for Powder Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Construction Material

Industrial

Furniture

Home Appliance

Automotive

Engineering Machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Polyester Resins for Powder Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Polyester Resins for Powder Coating market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Polyester Resins for Powder Coating Market Share Analysis

