Perfume Packaging Market 2020 – Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Industry Size And Forecast To 2023

Global Perfume Packaging Market Statistics, Trends, Opportunities, Future Scope, Share, Size by Perfume Type (Organic Perfumes and Synthetic Perfumes), by Packaging Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal and Paper) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

The global perfume packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Nowadays, the youth is more aware of personal grooming and are ready to experiment with new brands and products perfumes. Perfume is a blend of fragrant oils, aroma compounds and fixatives meant to produce a pleasant and soothing scent for humans. Increasing disposable income among individuals and change in lifestyle of consumers in emerging economies, are propelling the growth of Perfume Packaging Market. However, increasing commercialization of perfume imitations is the factor that may hamper the growth of global Perfume Packaging Market.

Perfumes are personal gifts given to people deemed special in their lives. They are usually given to enhance the ambience of surroundings or providing a pleasant fragrance. Blend of various ingredients by well-renowned perfume makers can bring about the need for attractive covers. The global Perfume Packaging Market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) states drivers, opportunities, threats, and weakness in the market in a step-by-step manner.

Prominent names include

I. Packaging

Gerresheimer AG

Albéa Group

Amcor Limited

Guangzhou Jiaming Perfume Packaging Co. ltd.

Cosmetics & Perfume Filling & Packaging, Inc

AptarGroup, Inc.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Mei Yu Packaging

Arexim Packaging

SGB Packaging, and others.

Ormaie, a perfume maker in Paris, has decided to develop packaging designed from recycled glass in order to reflect the fragrance of their line of perfumes. The perfumes are made from natural ingredients. Efforts have been made to attract customers by creating their own topper coupled with varied colors for every bottle. In addition, the use of using ecommerce stores and social media channels for promotion of their products can significantly impact sales.

Market Outlook

The global Perfume Packaging Market is expected to exhibit 5.9% CAGR from 2016 to 2023 (forecast period), states MRFR. Inclination towards perfumes and exotic scents as gifts to be given by customers to their close friends is likely to be the primary driver of the market. Changing lifestyles of consumers combined with expendable income levels can augur well for the overall market demand.

The proliferation of the ecommerce sector in daily lives for shopping purposes can be a viable driver of the market. Presence of various stores presenting a plethora of options can drive sales for attractive covers. The willingness of the youth demographic to go outside their comfort zone and experiment can drive sales of the market.

But imitation versions of perfumes can negatively affect the perfume packaging boxes market.

This study provides an overview of the global Perfume Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region.

The scope of the study segments the global Perfume Packaging Market by its perfume type, packaging material and region.

Organic Perfumes

Synthetic Perfumes

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paper

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Geographically, the global Perfume Packaging Market is segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Europe and North America both hold sizeable market shares and will continue to dominate in the global market. This can be attributed to presence of old and new brands coupled with the placement of stores in places with high customer footfall such as malls.

The APAC region can be the fastest growing thanks to changing living standards, impeccable taste of customers, and rise in purchasing power. Countries of Singapore, Malaysia, and China are likely to push regional market growth. Increase in perfume use and personal grooming by the current generation are factors which can spur the demand in perfume packaging. Investments by ecommerce stores and tendency of consumers for shopping online for gifts can be a significant trend of the market. Rise in consumer spending patterns on luxury goods can provide the required momentum to the Perfume Packaging bottles Market.

