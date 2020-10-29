Global Robotics EOAT Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Robotics EOAT market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Robotics EOAT market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A robot’s end of arm tool (EOAT) is selected based on the operation it will perform and is specific to the part or tool that it manipulates. Robot users often need customized solutions to engage uniquely shaped objects but this is typically a costly and time-consuming approach.
End of arm tooling are devices by which a robot interrelates with other machines around it, conducting, clutching, and operating on various parts. An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Robotics EOAT Market
The global Robotics EOAT market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Robotics EOAT Scope and Segment
Robotics EOAT market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robotics EOAT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schunk
Festo
SMC
Robotiq
Zimmer
Destaco
ATI Industrial Automation
EMI
IAI
Applied Robotics
Schmalz
RAD
FIPA
SAS Automation
Bastian Solutions
Soft Robotics
Grabit
Robotics EOAT Breakdown Data by Type
Robot Grippers
Robotic Tools
Robotics EOAT Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Semiconductor And Electronics
Food And Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial Machinery
Logistics
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Robotics EOAT market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Robotics EOAT market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Robotics EOAT Market Share Analysis
