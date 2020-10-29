Global Gasoline Genset Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Gasoline Genset market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gasoline Genset market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Gasoline Genset is configured for the production of electricity. Gensets are most commonly used where there is no local use for the heat and where there is no demand for a cogeneration configuration.

Key drivers in the global Gasoline Genset market include increasing power demand, low initial prices of generators, and lack of adequate grid infrastructure.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gasoline Genset Market

The global Gasoline Genset market size is projected to reach US$ 2867 million by 2026, from US$ 2747 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2%% during 2021-2026.

Global Gasoline Genset Scope and Segment

Gasoline Genset market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gasoline Genset market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cummins

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Briggs & Stratton

Kohler Power Group

Generac

Yamaha Motor

Honda Motor

Caterpillar

Atlas Copco

Siemens

Honeywell

Wacker Neuson

John Deere

Gasoline Genset Breakdown Data by Type

Handheld Engine

Class I Engines

Class II Engines

Gasoline Genset Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Construction

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Gasoline Genset market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Gasoline Genset market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Gasoline Genset Market Share Analysis

