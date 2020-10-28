Global Floor Polisher Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Floor Polisher market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Floor Polisher market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Floor Polisher is meant to strip, buff, or polish certain larger flooring surfaces such as vinyl tile (vct), ceramic tile, or stone. The floor polisher is a multi-purpose rotary tool that can be used with attachments.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Floor Polisher Market
Global Floor Polisher Scope and Market Size
Floor Polisher market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floor Polisher market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Floor Polisher market is segmented into
Concrete Floor Polisher
Stone Floor Polisher
Wood Floor Polisher
Other
Segment by Application, the Floor Polisher market is segmented into
Home
Industry and Commercial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Floor Polisher Market Share Analysis
Floor Polisher market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Floor Polisher product introduction, recent developments, Floor Polisher sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Tennant
Nilfisk Advance
Powr-Flite
Mastercraft
BOSS Cleaning
Minuteman
Hawk Enterprises
NSS
Koblenz
Mercury
Pacific Floorcare
EDIC
IPC Eagle
Crusader
