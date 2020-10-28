Global Doctor Blade Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Doctor Blade market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Doctor Blade market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A doctor blade is a blade used to remove excess ink from a printing cylinder. While it removes some ink, it allows some to stay on the cylinder, thus metering the amount of ink that leaves the cylinder.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Daetwyler, Kadant and Fuji Shoko, which accounted for 27.24%, 11.84% and 11.17% of revenues respectively in 2019. By region, North America has the highest share of income, with more than 29 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Doctor Blade Market

In 2019, the global Doctor Blade market size was US$ 183.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 233.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Doctor Blade Scope and Market Size

Doctor Blade market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Doctor Blade market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Doctor Blade market is segmented into

Metal Blades

Plastic Blades

Others

Segment by Application, the Doctor Blade market is segmented into

Flexo

Gravure

Offset Printing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Doctor Blade Market Share Analysis

Doctor Blade market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Doctor Blade product introduction, recent developments, Doctor Blade sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Daetwyler

Kadant

Fuji Shoko

Swedev

Esterlam

TKM

CBG Acciai

Allision

PrimeBlade

AkeBoose

Hancheng

