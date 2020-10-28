Global Slewing Bearings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Slewing Bearings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Slewing Bearings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Slewing bearing is a rotational rolling-element bearing that typically supports a heavy but slow-turning or slow-oscillating load, often a horizontal platform such as a conventional crane, a swing yarder, or the wind-facing platform of a horizontal-axis windmill.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 39%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Slewing Bearings Market

In 2019, the global Slewing Bearings market size was US$ 3242.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5062.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Slewing Bearings Scope and Market Size

Slewing Bearings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Slewing Bearings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Slewing Bearings market is segmented into

Ball Slewing Bearings

Roller Slewing Bearings

Others

The segment of ball slewing bearings hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 58%.

Segment by Application, the Slewing Bearings market is segmented into

Renewable

Construction (without TBM)

TBM

Defense

Mining

Medical

Metal

Marine

Oil & Gas

The segment also including material handling (including cranes).

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Slewing Bearings Market Share Analysis

Slewing Bearings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Slewing Bearings product introduction, recent developments, Slewing Bearings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ThyssenKrupp

SKF

Schaeffler

The Timken

NTN-SNR

Antex

NSK

La Leonessa

IMO Group

Silverthin

Uipi

Fangyuan

Fenghe

TMB

ZWZ Group

Wanda Slewing Bearing

Hengrui

Helin

