Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automated Guided Vehicle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation.
Automated guided vehicle, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.
Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market
In 2019, the global Automated Guided Vehicle market size was US$ 3287.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11870 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Automated Guided Vehicle Scope and Market Size
Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Guided Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into
Tugger Type
Pallet Truck
Unit Load Carrier
Others
Segment by Application, the Automated Guided Vehicle market is segmented into
Manufacturing Sector
Wholesale and Distribution Sector
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automated Guided Vehicle Market Share Analysis
Automated Guided Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automated Guided Vehicle product introduction, recent developments, Automated Guided Vehicle sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Dematic
Daifuku
Siasun
Meidensha
Toyota
Swisslog
CSG
Yonegy
Rocla
JBT
DS Automotion
Aichikikai
CSIC
Ek Automation
MIR
Aethon
Atab
Seegrid
AGVE Group
