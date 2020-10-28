Global Data Loggers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Data Loggers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Data Loggers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A data logger is an instrument that records data over time either with a built in instrument or sensor .Data loggers are used in a variety of applications such as in-vehicle data logging, environmental monitoring, structural health monitoring, and machine condition monitoring.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and USA. In Europe, transnational companies, like Testo and Visalia, are taking a leading share in this area. As to USA, National Instruments Corporation has become a global leader. In Japan, it is HIOKI Group that leads the technology development.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Data Loggers starch will increase.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Loggers Market

In 2019, the global Data Loggers market size was US$ 228.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 196.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -2.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Data Loggers Scope and Market Size

Data Loggers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Loggers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Data Loggers market is segmented into

Mechanical data loggers

Electronic data loggers

Wireless data loggers

Segment by Application, the Data Loggers market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Power

Transportation

Environment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Data Loggers Market Share Analysis

Data Loggers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Data Loggers product introduction, recent developments, Data Loggers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

National Instruments Corporation

Ammonit Measurement GMBH

Dolphin Technology

Omega Engineering Inc

Omron

Testo

Vaisala

Onset HOBO

Rotronic

Dickson

HIOKI

Yokogawa Corporation

Sensitech

Fluke

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Delta-T Devices

Grant Instruments

CSM GmbH

Kipp & Zonen

Gemini

OTT Hydromet

TTTech Computertechnik AG

Dwyer Instruments

Huato

Aosong

Asmik

CEM

ZEDA

Weiming Shouwang

Elitech

