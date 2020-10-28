Global Acetylene Cylinder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Acetylene Cylinder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Acetylene Cylinder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Acetylene cylinders is a storage device usually for acetone acetylene dissolved in acetone solvent, with dangerous warning remark, acetylene cylinders are high pressure cylinders made of carbon steel.
Due to the manufacture policy, the acetylene cylinder industry is relative concentrated, the manufacture technology is relative mature, due to the steel price decreasing, these years, the price of acetylene cylinder is also decreasing.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acetylene Cylinder Market
In 2019, the global Acetylene Cylinder market size was US$ 131.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 156 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Acetylene Cylinder Scope and Market Size
Acetylene Cylinder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acetylene Cylinder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Acetylene Cylinder market is segmented into
Below 10L
10L-40L
Above 40L
Segment by Application, the Acetylene Cylinder market is segmented into
Factory
Scientific Research Field
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Acetylene Cylinder Market Share Analysis
Acetylene Cylinder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Acetylene Cylinder product introduction, recent developments, Acetylene Cylinder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Norris Cylinder
Worthington
MNKgases
Cyl-Tec
ECS
JAI MARUTI GAS
BOC(Linde)
Tianhai
Henan Shenghui
Henan Saite
Ningbo Meike
