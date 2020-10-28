Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Butt fusion is a thermofusion process which involves the simultaneous heating of the ends of two pipe/fitting components which are to be joined, until a molten state is attained on each contact surface. The two surfaces are then brought together under controlled pressure for a specific cooling time and a homogenous fusion joint is formed. The resultant joint is fully resistant to end loads and has comparable performance under pressure to the pipe itself.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market size was US$ 1174.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1323 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Scope and Market Size

Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is segmented into

Automatic Butt Fusion Machine

Manual Butt Fusion Machine

Segment by Application, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is segmented into

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market Share Analysis

Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Butt Fusion Machine product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Butt Fusion Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Georg Fischer Piping Systems

Ritmo Group

Rothenberger

Fusion Provida UK

Hiweld

Mcelroy

Sinwinco Engineering

Fusion Group

Hy-Ram Engineering

Acuster Bahisa

