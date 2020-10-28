Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-butt-fusion-machine-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Butt fusion is a thermofusion process which involves the simultaneous heating of the ends of two pipe/fitting components which are to be joined, until a molten state is attained on each contact surface. The two surfaces are then brought together under controlled pressure for a specific cooling time and a homogenous fusion joint is formed. The resultant joint is fully resistant to end loads and has comparable performance under pressure to the pipe itself.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market size was US$ 1174.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1323 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Scope and Market Size
Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is segmented into
Automatic Butt Fusion Machine
Manual Butt Fusion Machine
Segment by Application, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market is segmented into
Oil & Gas Industry
Mining Industry
Chemical Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market Share Analysis
Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Butt Fusion Machine product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Butt Fusion Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Georg Fischer Piping Systems
Ritmo Group
Rothenberger
Fusion Provida UK
Hiweld
Mcelroy
Sinwinco Engineering
Fusion Group
Hy-Ram Engineering
Acuster Bahisa
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-butt-fusion-machine-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com