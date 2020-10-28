Global Multiple Rocket Launchers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Multiple Rocket Launchers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Multiple Rocket Launchers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A multiple rocket launcher (MRL) or multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a type of rocket artillery system. Rockets have different capabilities than artillery, like longer range, and different payloads, for example considerably larger warheads, or multiple warheads. Unguided rocket artillery is notoriously inaccurate and slow to reload, compared to artillery. To overcome this, rockets are combined in systems that can launch multiple rockets simultaneously. Modern rockets can use GPS or inertial guidance, to combine the advantages of rockets with high accuracy.
The multiple rocket launcher industry is relatively concentrated: due to the high barriers (technical barriers and material resources), only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of multiple rocket launchers are mainly in US, Russia and China.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multiple Rocket Launchers Market
Global Multiple Rocket Launchers Scope and Market Size
Multiple Rocket Launchers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multiple Rocket Launchers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Multiple Rocket Launchers market is segmented into
Tracked Rocket Launchers
Wheeled Rocket Launchers
Towed Rocket Launchers
Segment by Application, the Multiple Rocket Launchers market is segmented into
Political
Commerical
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Multiple Rocket Launchers Market Share Analysis
Multiple Rocket Launchers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Multiple Rocket Launchers product introduction, recent developments, Multiple Rocket Launchers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lockheed Martin
NORINCO GROUP
Splav
Roketsan
Avibras
IMI
…
