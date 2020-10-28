Global Strainer Filter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Strainer Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Strainer Filter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Strainer Filter is devices used for separating solid from liquids and catching dirt and debris. Filters remove particulates that are smaller than 40 microns (often abbreviated 40μm), strainers remove particulates that are larger than 40 microns. In this report, we statistic strainers only.

The Strainer Filter industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

In 2019, the global Strainer Filter market size was US$ 4003.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4834 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Strainer Filter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Strainer Filter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers

Automatic Backwashing Strainers

Mechanically Cleaned Strainers

Other

Chemical

Food& Beverage

Oil and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Power

Pulp & Paper

Wastewater

Water

Other Industries

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Strainer Filter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Strainer Filter product introduction, recent developments, Strainer Filter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Eaton Filtration

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Krone Filtertechnik

Filter Specialists

Watts Water Technologies

Armstrong International

Ludemann

Apollo valves

Fluidtrol

Pelmar Engineering Ltd

CIRCOR Energy

Fil-Trek Corporation

Hayward Flow Control

Jamison Products

Hellan Strainer

Fluid Conditioning Products

Metrafelx

IDEX Corporation

Henry Technologies

Keckley Company

Legend valve

Newark Wire Cloth

Vee Bee Filtration

Weamco

