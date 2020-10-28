Global Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Industrial shock absorbers are hydraulic components that reliably decelerate moving masses allowing machines to operate at faster speeds and reduce maintenance costs. Industrial shock absorbers work by restricting the flow of oil through a series of metering holes. When the piston rod is pushed into the cylinder, oil is displaced through differing sized holes which are progressively closed off. As a result the speed gradually decreases as the shock absorber is compressed providing the lowest possible reaction force.
Europe and North America regions are estimated to remain dominant the Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market over the forecast period, due to high product maturity and high technological advancements in industry. Latin America and Middle-East & Africa markets are estimated to witness high growth potential over the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market size was US$ 276.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 348.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber Scope and Market Size
Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market is segmented into
Adjustable Shock Absorber
Non-adjustable Shock Absorber
Segment by Application, the Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market is segmented into
Metalworking
Factory Automation
Material Handling & Packaging
Pharmaceutical & Medical
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber Market Share Analysis
Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Hydraulic Shock Absorber sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Parker Hannifin
ITT Enidine
ACE Controls
Zimmer Group
AVENTICS
Weforma
Modern Industries
Hänchen
Koba
Taylor Devices
Wuxi BDC
IZMAC
