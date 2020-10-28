Paints Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2020-2026 | Akzo Nobel, BASF, Jotun

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Paints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Paints market.

Paints Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Akzo Nobel, BASF, Jotun, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems, DAW, H.B. Fuller, Hempel, Henkel, KANSAI PAINT, Masco, NIPPON PAINT, RPM International, Sika Paints Market Types: Acrylic Resins

Epoxy Resins

Alkyd Resins

Polyurethane Resins

Paints Market Applications: Architectural

Industrial



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Paints market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paints market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Paints industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paints market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paints market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paints market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paints Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Paints Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic Resins

1.4.3 Epoxy Resins

1.4.4 Alkyd Resins

1.4.5 Polyurethane Resins

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Architectural

1.5.3 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paints Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paints Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paints Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paints, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Paints Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Paints Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Paints Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Paints Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Paints Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Paints Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paints Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paints Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Paints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Paints Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Paints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Paints Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Paints Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paints Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Paints Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Paints Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paints Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Paints Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Paints Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paints Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Paints Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Paints Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Paints Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paints Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Paints Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Paints Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Paints Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paints Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paints Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Paints by Country

6.1.1 North America Paints Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Paints Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paints by Country

7.1.1 Europe Paints Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Paints Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paints by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Paints Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Paints Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Paints by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Paints Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Paints Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Paints by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paints Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paints Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Akzo Nobel

11.1.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Akzo Nobel Paints Products Offered

11.1.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Paints Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 Jotun

11.3.1 Jotun Corporation Information

11.3.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Jotun Paints Products Offered

11.3.5 Jotun Related Developments

11.4 PPG Industries

11.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 PPG Industries Paints Products Offered

11.4.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Paints Products Offered

11.5.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Related Developments

11.6 3M

11.6.1 3M Corporation Information

11.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 3M Paints Products Offered

11.6.5 3M Related Developments

11.7 Asian Paints

11.7.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

11.7.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Asian Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Asian Paints Paints Products Offered

11.7.5 Asian Paints Related Developments

11.8 Axalta Coating Systems

11.8.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

11.8.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Axalta Coating Systems Paints Products Offered

11.8.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments

11.9 DAW

11.9.1 DAW Corporation Information

11.9.2 DAW Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 DAW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 DAW Paints Products Offered

11.9.5 DAW Related Developments

11.10 H.B. Fuller

11.10.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

11.10.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 H.B. Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 H.B. Fuller Paints Products Offered

11.10.5 H.B. Fuller Related Developments

11.12 Henkel

11.12.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.12.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Henkel Products Offered

11.12.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.13 KANSAI PAINT

11.13.1 KANSAI PAINT Corporation Information

11.13.2 KANSAI PAINT Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 KANSAI PAINT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 KANSAI PAINT Products Offered

11.13.5 KANSAI PAINT Related Developments

11.14 Masco

11.14.1 Masco Corporation Information

11.14.2 Masco Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Masco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Masco Products Offered

11.14.5 Masco Related Developments

11.15 NIPPON PAINT

11.15.1 NIPPON PAINT Corporation Information

11.15.2 NIPPON PAINT Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 NIPPON PAINT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 NIPPON PAINT Products Offered

11.15.5 NIPPON PAINT Related Developments

11.16 RPM International

11.16.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.16.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 RPM International Products Offered

11.16.5 RPM International Related Developments

11.17 Sika

11.17.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.17.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Sika Products Offered

11.17.5 Sika Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Paints Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Paints Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Paints Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paints Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Paints Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

