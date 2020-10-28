Nylon Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2026 | BASF, Honeywell International, Asahi Kasei Corporation
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Nylon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Nylon market.
|Nylon Market Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|BASF, Honeywell International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, UBE Industries, Invista(Koch), Lanxess, Quadrant, Formosa Plastics, Solvay, Saudi Basic Industries, Huntsman, Arkema, Royal
|Nylon Market Types:
|
Nylon 6,6
Nylon 6,12
Nylon 4,6
Nylon 6
Nylon 12
|Nylon Market Applications:
|
Textile
Tire
Military supply
House hold appliance
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Nylon market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Nylon market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Nylon industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Nylon market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon market
Table Of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nylon Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Nylon Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Nylon 6,6
1.4.3 Nylon 6,12
1.4.4 Nylon 4,6
1.4.5 Nylon 6
1.4.6 Nylon 12
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nylon Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Textile
1.5.3 Tire
1.5.4 Military supply
1.5.5 House hold appliance
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nylon Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Nylon Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Nylon Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Nylon, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Nylon Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Nylon Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Nylon Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Nylon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Nylon Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Nylon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Nylon Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nylon Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Nylon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Nylon Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Nylon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Nylon Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Nylon Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nylon Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Nylon Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Nylon Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Nylon Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Nylon Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Nylon Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Nylon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Nylon Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Nylon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Nylon Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Nylon Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Nylon Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Nylon Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Nylon Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Nylon Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Nylon Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Nylon Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Nylon by Country
6.1.1 North America Nylon Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Nylon Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Nylon by Country
7.1.1 Europe Nylon Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Nylon Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Nylon by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Nylon by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Nylon Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Nylon Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 BASF Nylon Products Offered
11.1.5 BASF Related Developments
11.2 Honeywell International
11.2.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
11.2.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Honeywell International Nylon Products Offered
11.2.5 Honeywell International Related Developments
11.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation
11.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information
11.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Nylon Products Offered
11.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Related Developments
11.4 Evonik Industries
11.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information
11.4.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Evonik Industries Nylon Products Offered
11.4.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments
11.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company
11.5.1 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Corporation Information
11.5.2 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Nylon Products Offered
11.5.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Related Developments
11.6 UBE Industries
11.6.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information
11.6.2 UBE Industries Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 UBE Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 UBE Industries Nylon Products Offered
11.6.5 UBE Industries Related Developments
11.7 Invista(Koch)
11.7.1 Invista(Koch) Corporation Information
11.7.2 Invista(Koch) Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Invista(Koch) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Invista(Koch) Nylon Products Offered
11.7.5 Invista(Koch) Related Developments
11.8 Lanxess
11.8.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
11.8.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Lanxess Nylon Products Offered
11.8.5 Lanxess Related Developments
11.9 Quadrant
11.9.1 Quadrant Corporation Information
11.9.2 Quadrant Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Quadrant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Quadrant Nylon Products Offered
11.9.5 Quadrant Related Developments
11.10 Formosa Plastics
11.10.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information
11.10.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Formosa Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Formosa Plastics Nylon Products Offered
11.10.5 Formosa Plastics Related Developments
11.12 Saudi Basic Industries
11.12.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Information
11.12.2 Saudi Basic Industries Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Saudi Basic Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Saudi Basic Industries Products Offered
11.12.5 Saudi Basic Industries Related Developments
11.13 Huntsman
11.13.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
11.13.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Huntsman Products Offered
11.13.5 Huntsman Related Developments
11.14 Arkema
11.14.1 Arkema Corporation Information
11.14.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Arkema Products Offered
11.14.5 Arkema Related Developments
11.15 Royal
11.15.1 Royal Corporation Information
11.15.2 Royal Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Royal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Royal Products Offered
11.15.5 Royal Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Nylon Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Nylon Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Nylon Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Nylon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Nylon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Nylon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Nylon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Nylon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Nylon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Nylon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Nylon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Nylon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Nylon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Nylon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Nylon Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Nylon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Nylon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Nylon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Nylon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Nylon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Nylon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Nylon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Nylon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nylon Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Nylon Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
