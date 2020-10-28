Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Trends 2020, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2026 | Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market.

Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, TDK, Zhenfhai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material, Jingci Magne Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Types: Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Bonded NdFeB Magnet

Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Applications: Consumer electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-Saving Appliances

Vehicle



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sintered NdFeB Magnet

1.4.3 Bonded NdFeB Magnet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer electronics

1.5.3 Industrial Motor

1.5.4 Energy-Saving Appliances

1.5.5 Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Country

6.1.1 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Country

7.1.1 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hitachi Metals

11.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Hitachi Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hitachi Metals Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.1.5 Hitachi Metals Related Developments

11.2 MMC

11.2.1 MMC Corporation Information

11.2.2 MMC Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 MMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 MMC Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.2.5 MMC Related Developments

11.3 Vacuumschmelze

11.3.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information

11.3.2 Vacuumschmelze Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Vacuumschmelze Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Vacuumschmelze Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.3.5 Vacuumschmelze Related Developments

11.4 TDK

11.4.1 TDK Corporation Information

11.4.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 TDK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 TDK Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.4.5 TDK Related Developments

11.5 Zhenfhai Magnetic

11.5.1 Zhenfhai Magnetic Corporation Information

11.5.2 Zhenfhai Magnetic Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Zhenfhai Magnetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Zhenfhai Magnetic Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.5.5 Zhenfhai Magnetic Related Developments

11.6 Ningbo Yunsheng

11.6.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Ningbo Yunsheng Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.6.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Related Developments

11.7 Tianhe Magnets

11.7.1 Tianhe Magnets Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tianhe Magnets Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Tianhe Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tianhe Magnets Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.7.5 Tianhe Magnets Related Developments

11.8 Shougang Magnetic Material

11.8.1 Shougang Magnetic Material Corporation Information

11.8.2 Shougang Magnetic Material Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Shougang Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Shougang Magnetic Material Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.8.5 Shougang Magnetic Material Related Developments

11.9 Jingci Magne

11.9.1 Jingci Magne Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jingci Magne Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Jingci Magne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jingci Magne Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Products Offered

11.9.5 Jingci Magne Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

