Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Apple, Acer, BlackBerry
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market.
|Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|Apple, Acer, BlackBerry, HTC, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Motorola, Samsung, Sony, ZTE, Oppo Electronics, Xiaomi, Alcatel, Brunswick, Citrix, Fujitsu, Huawei, Gionee, Lumigon, OnePlus
|Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Types:
|
Feature Phones
Smartphones
|Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Applications:
|
Mobile Payment
ID Authentication
Transit Fare Collection
Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market
Table Of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Feature Phones
1.4.3 Smartphones
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Mobile Payment
1.5.3 ID Authentication
1.5.4 Transit Fare Collection
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Country
6.1.1 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Country
7.1.1 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Apple
11.1.1 Apple Corporation Information
11.1.2 Apple Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Apple Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Apple Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.1.5 Apple Related Developments
11.2 Acer
11.2.1 Acer Corporation Information
11.2.2 Acer Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Acer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Acer Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.2.5 Acer Related Developments
11.3 BlackBerry
11.3.1 BlackBerry Corporation Information
11.3.2 BlackBerry Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 BlackBerry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 BlackBerry Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.3.5 BlackBerry Related Developments
11.4 HTC
11.4.1 HTC Corporation Information
11.4.2 HTC Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 HTC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 HTC Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.4.5 HTC Related Developments
11.5 Lenovo
11.5.1 Lenovo Corporation Information
11.5.2 Lenovo Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Lenovo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Lenovo Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.5.5 Lenovo Related Developments
11.6 LG
11.6.1 LG Corporation Information
11.6.2 LG Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 LG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 LG Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.6.5 LG Related Developments
11.7 Microsoft
11.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Information
11.7.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Microsoft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Microsoft Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.7.5 Microsoft Related Developments
11.8 Motorola
11.8.1 Motorola Corporation Information
11.8.2 Motorola Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Motorola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Motorola Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.8.5 Motorola Related Developments
11.9 Samsung
11.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information
11.9.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Samsung Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.9.5 Samsung Related Developments
11.10 Sony
11.10.1 Sony Corporation Information
11.10.2 Sony Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Sony Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Products Offered
11.10.5 Sony Related Developments
11.12 Oppo Electronics
11.12.1 Oppo Electronics Corporation Information
11.12.2 Oppo Electronics Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Oppo Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Oppo Electronics Products Offered
11.12.5 Oppo Electronics Related Developments
11.13 Xiaomi
11.13.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
11.13.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Xiaomi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Xiaomi Products Offered
11.13.5 Xiaomi Related Developments
11.14 Alcatel
11.14.1 Alcatel Corporation Information
11.14.2 Alcatel Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Alcatel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Alcatel Products Offered
11.14.5 Alcatel Related Developments
11.15 Brunswick
11.15.1 Brunswick Corporation Information
11.15.2 Brunswick Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Brunswick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Brunswick Products Offered
11.15.5 Brunswick Related Developments
11.16 Citrix
11.16.1 Citrix Corporation Information
11.16.2 Citrix Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Citrix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Citrix Products Offered
11.16.5 Citrix Related Developments
11.17 Fujitsu
11.17.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
11.17.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Fujitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Fujitsu Products Offered
11.17.5 Fujitsu Related Developments
11.18 Huawei
11.18.1 Huawei Corporation Information
11.18.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Huawei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Huawei Products Offered
11.18.5 Huawei Related Developments
11.19 Gionee
11.19.1 Gionee Corporation Information
11.19.2 Gionee Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Gionee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Gionee Products Offered
11.19.5 Gionee Related Developments
11.20 Lumigon
11.20.1 Lumigon Corporation Information
11.20.2 Lumigon Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Lumigon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Lumigon Products Offered
11.20.5 Lumigon Related Developments
11.21 OnePlus
11.21.1 OnePlus Corporation Information
11.21.2 OnePlus Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 OnePlus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 OnePlus Products Offered
11.21.5 OnePlus Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
