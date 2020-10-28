Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026 | Alcoa Inc. (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market.

Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Alcoa Inc. (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA), Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA), Bharat Forge Limited (India), Doncasters PLC (UK), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US), Metaldyne Corporation (USA), Precision Castparts Corp. (USA), Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts), SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea), Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Tower International (USA), Voestalpine AG (Austria), Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Types: Metal Stampings

Metal Forgings

Ferro-Alloy Castings

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings

Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Applications: Adhesives & sealants

Automotives

Energy

Electronic & opto electronics

Aerospace

Packaging



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Metal Stampings

1.4.3 Metal Forgings

1.4.4 Ferro-Alloy Castings

1.4.5 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adhesives & sealants

1.5.3 Automotives

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Electronic & opto electronics

1.5.6 Aerospace

1.5.7 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Country

6.1.1 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alcoa Inc. (USA)

11.1.1 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.1.5 Alcoa Inc. (USA) Related Developments

11.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA)

11.2.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.2.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.2.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA) Related Developments

11.3 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA)

11.3.1 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.3.5 Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA) Related Developments

11.4 Bharat Forge Limited (India)

11.4.1 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.4.5 Bharat Forge Limited (India) Related Developments

11.5 Doncasters PLC (UK)

11.5.1 Doncasters PLC (UK) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Doncasters PLC (UK) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Doncasters PLC (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Doncasters PLC (UK) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.5.5 Doncasters PLC (UK) Related Developments

11.6 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

11.6.1 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.6.5 Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland) Related Developments

11.7 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

11.7.1 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.7.5 Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Related Developments

11.8 Magna International Inc. (Canada)

11.8.1 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.8.5 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Related Developments

11.9 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US)

11.9.1 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.9.5 Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US) Related Developments

11.10 Metaldyne Corporation (USA)

11.10.1 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Products Offered

11.10.5 Metaldyne Corporation (USA) Related Developments

11.12 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts)

11.12.1 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Products Offered

11.12.5 Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts) Related Developments

11.13 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea)

11.13.1 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Corporation Information

11.13.2 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Products Offered

11.13.5 SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea) Related Developments

11.14 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA)

11.14.1 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Products Offered

11.14.5 Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA) Related Developments

11.15 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

11.15.1 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Products Offered

11.15.5 Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

11.16 Tower International (USA)

11.16.1 Tower International (USA) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Tower International (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Tower International (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Tower International (USA) Products Offered

11.16.5 Tower International (USA) Related Developments

11.17 Voestalpine AG (Austria)

11.17.1 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Products Offered

11.17.5 Voestalpine AG (Austria) Related Developments

11.18 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA)

11.18.1 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Products Offered

11.18.5 Worthington Industries Inc. (USA) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

