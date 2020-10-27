Sheet Face Mask Market Analysis | Anticipated to Hit USD 1,210.9 Million by 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global sheet face mask market is expected to reach USD 1,210.9 million with a CAGR of 8.47% from 2018 to 2023 (Forecast period). The report assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sheet Face Mask Market Analysis and offers a comprehensive estimate of the anticipated volatility of demand over the forecast period.

Sheet face masks are face-shaped sheets with eye, nose, and mouth cut-outs and are available in a wide range of sheet materials, namely cotton, bio-cellulose, non-woven, and hydrogel. Such sheets are soaked in nutritional serums that are beneficial to the skin due to the presence of vitamins, minerals, and hyaluronic acid.

The growing prevalence of skin problems, such as acne and sunburn, is boosting the growth of the global market for face masks. Growing demands for face masks for relaxation, deep skin cleansing and facial radiance, and technological advances in the cosmetics industry have contributed to the introduction of innovative face masks with effective results.

Market Dynamics

The global sheet face mask market has significantly benefited from the growing demand for skin-enhancing products worldwide. Rapid urbanization and increased disposable income per capita have resulted in increased spending on skincare products. Increased awareness of face-to-face masks through social media and celebrity endorsements is anticipated to accelerate market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rise of the e-commerce industry and the manufacturers’ inclination for this mode of distribution are projected to propel the growth of the global sheet face mask market during the review period.

Market Segmentation

The global market for sheet face mask has been segmented by type, distribution channel, and end-user.

By type, the global market for sheet face mask has been segmented into non-woven masks, hydrogel masks, cotton masks, bio-cellulose masks, and others. The non-woven mask segment is projected to dominate the market and expected to achieve USD 369.3 million by 2023. Non-woven sheet masks are the cheapest, making them accessible around the globe. Nonetheless, the category of hydrogel masks is expected to have the highest CAGR of 9.40% between 2018 and 2023. The high absorption of the active ingredients in this product promotes the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the global market for sheet face mask has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based.

Based on end-user, the global market for sheet face mask has been segmented into male and female users.

Regionally Analysis

Region-wise, the global market for sheet face mask has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 42.91% in 2017, and the global market is predicted to achieve a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period. Japan is one of the leading markets, accounting for the largest market share in the review period. Nevertheless, the Chinese market is expected to have the highest growth rate of 9.34% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

It is projected that the European market will reach USD 284.6 million by 2023. The continuous development of skincare products and the working population’s preference towards skin-enhancing products are propelling the development of the market for sheet face masks in the region. Italy, led by the United Kingdom, is the most significant contributor to the regional market’s growth.

Key Players

Some of the significant participants identified MRFR in the global sheet face mask market are Christian Dior SE (France), L’Oréal S.A. (France), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), Amorepacific Corporation (South Korea), LG Household & Health Care Ltd (South Korea), Mijin Cosmetics (South Korea), Starskin Group B.V. (Netherlands), Orgaid Inc. (US), TaikiUSA (US), and Biocrown Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China).

