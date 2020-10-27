Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Mitsui Chemical, Lanxess, Versalis, SK Global Chemical, Kumho Petrochemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Research Report: Mitsui Chemical, Lanxess, Versalis, SK Global Chemical, Kumho Petrochemical, Sumitomo, ExxonMobil Chemical, Dow Elastomers, Lion Copolymer, JSR, Jilin Chemical, Firestone Building Products, Carlisle Syntec, Johns Manville, Royal Adhesives and Sealants, Milliken

Types: Compatible

Miscible



Applications: Building And Construction

Automotive

Plastic Modification

Lubricant Additive

Wire and Cables

Tyres and Tubes



The Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Compatible

1.4.3 Miscible

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building And Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Plastic Modification

1.5.5 Lubricant Additive

1.5.6 Wire and Cables

1.5.7 Tyres and Tubes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country

6.1.1 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country

7.1.1 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mitsui Chemical

11.1.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mitsui Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Mitsui Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mitsui Chemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.1.5 Mitsui Chemical Related Developments

11.2 Lanxess

11.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lanxess Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.2.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.3 Versalis

11.3.1 Versalis Corporation Information

11.3.2 Versalis Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Versalis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Versalis Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.3.5 Versalis Related Developments

11.4 SK Global Chemical

11.4.1 SK Global Chemical Corporation Information

11.4.2 SK Global Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SK Global Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SK Global Chemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.4.5 SK Global Chemical Related Developments

11.5 Kumho Petrochemical

11.5.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Kumho Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kumho Petrochemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.5.5 Kumho Petrochemical Related Developments

11.6 Sumitomo

11.6.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sumitomo Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.6.5 Sumitomo Related Developments

11.7 ExxonMobil Chemical

11.7.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.7.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Related Developments

11.8 Dow Elastomers

11.8.1 Dow Elastomers Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dow Elastomers Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Dow Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Dow Elastomers Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.8.5 Dow Elastomers Related Developments

11.9 Lion Copolymer

11.9.1 Lion Copolymer Corporation Information

11.9.2 Lion Copolymer Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Lion Copolymer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Lion Copolymer Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.9.5 Lion Copolymer Related Developments

11.10 JSR

11.10.1 JSR Corporation Information

11.10.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 JSR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 JSR Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Products Offered

11.10.5 JSR Related Developments

11.12 Firestone Building Products

11.12.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

11.12.2 Firestone Building Products Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Firestone Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Firestone Building Products Products Offered

11.12.5 Firestone Building Products Related Developments

11.13 Carlisle Syntec

11.13.1 Carlisle Syntec Corporation Information

11.13.2 Carlisle Syntec Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Carlisle Syntec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Carlisle Syntec Products Offered

11.13.5 Carlisle Syntec Related Developments

11.14 Johns Manville

11.14.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

11.14.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Johns Manville Products Offered

11.14.5 Johns Manville Related Developments

11.15 Royal Adhesives and Sealants

11.15.1 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Corporation Information

11.15.2 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

11.15.5 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Related Developments

11.16 Milliken

11.16.1 Milliken Corporation Information

11.16.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Milliken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Milliken Products Offered

11.16.5 Milliken Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”