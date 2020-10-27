Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2020-2026 | DuPont, Owens Corning, BASF

“

The report titled Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extruded Polystyrene Board report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extruded Polystyrene Board report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon

Market Segmentation by Product: SS Flat Head Type

Si Type (Lap Joint)

TG Type (Birch Groove)

RC Type (Rain Rrough)



Market Segmentation by Application: Wall, Flat Concrete Roof, Steel Structure Roof Insulation

Storage Ground, Parking Platform, Airport Runway Moisture-Proof Insulation



The Extruded Polystyrene Board Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extruded Polystyrene Board market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extruded Polystyrene Board industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extruded Polystyrene Board market?

Table of Contents:

1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Overview

1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Product Overview

1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SS Flat Head Type

1.2.2 Si Type (Lap Joint)

1.2.3 TG Type (Birch Groove)

1.2.4 RC Type (Rain Rrough)

1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Extruded Polystyrene Board Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Extruded Polystyrene Board as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extruded Polystyrene Board Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Board Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application

4.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wall, Flat Concrete Roof, Steel Structure Roof Insulation

4.1.2 Storage Ground, Parking Platform, Airport Runway Moisture-Proof Insulation

4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application

4.5.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application

5 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polystyrene Board Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.2 Owens Corning

10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.2.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.4 Ursa

10.4.1 Ursa Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ursa Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.4.5 Ursa Recent Developments

10.5 Ineos Styrencis

10.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ineos Styrencis Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.5.5 Ineos Styrencis Recent Developments

10.6 Sunpor

10.6.1 Sunpor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sunpor Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.6.5 Sunpor Recent Developments

10.7 Synthos

10.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information

10.7.2 Synthos Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.7.5 Synthos Recent Developments

10.8 Polimeri

10.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information

10.8.2 Polimeri Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.8.5 Polimeri Recent Developments

10.9 Styrochem

10.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information

10.9.2 Styrochem Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.9.5 Styrochem Recent Developments

10.10 Sunde

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Extruded Polystyrene Board Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sunde Recent Developments

10.11 Monotez

10.11.1 Monotez Corporation Information

10.11.2 Monotez Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.11.5 Monotez Recent Developments

10.12 Jackon

10.12.1 Jackon Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jackon Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered

10.12.5 Jackon Recent Developments

11 Extruded Polystyrene Board Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Extruded Polystyrene Board Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Industry Trends

11.4.2 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Drivers

11.4.3 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

