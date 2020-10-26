UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | ProMinent GmbH, Trojan Technologies Inc, Ultraaqua, WPL Ltd, Xylem Water Solutions Herford
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV Lamp for Water Disinfection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV Lamp for Water Disinfection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Research Report: ProMinent GmbH, Trojan Technologies Inc, Ultraaqua, WPL Ltd, Xylem Water Solutions Herford, Culligan, Beacon Water Treatments, DaRo UV Systems, ESCO International, Hanovia, JFP Filtration
Types: Low-pressure UV Lamp
Medium-pressure UV Lamp
High-pressure UV Lamp
Applications: Chemical Industry
Agricultural
Other
The UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV Lamp for Water Disinfection industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection market?
Table of Contents:
1 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Overview
1.1 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Product Overview
1.2 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Low-pressure UV Lamp
1.2.2 Medium-pressure UV Lamp
1.2.3 High-pressure UV Lamp
1.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in UV Lamp for Water Disinfection as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection by Application
4.1 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Segment by Application
4.1.1 Chemical Industry
4.1.2 Agricultural
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection by Application
4.5.2 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection by Application
4.5.4 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection by Application
5 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Business
10.1 ProMinent GmbH
10.1.1 ProMinent GmbH Corporation Information
10.1.2 ProMinent GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 ProMinent GmbH UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ProMinent GmbH UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.1.5 ProMinent GmbH Recent Development
10.2 Trojan Technologies Inc
10.2.1 Trojan Technologies Inc Corporation Information
10.2.2 Trojan Technologies Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Trojan Technologies Inc UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ProMinent GmbH UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.2.5 Trojan Technologies Inc Recent Development
10.3 Ultraaqua
10.3.1 Ultraaqua Corporation Information
10.3.2 Ultraaqua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Ultraaqua UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Ultraaqua UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.3.5 Ultraaqua Recent Development
10.4 WPL Ltd
10.4.1 WPL Ltd Corporation Information
10.4.2 WPL Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 WPL Ltd UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 WPL Ltd UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.4.5 WPL Ltd Recent Development
10.5 Xylem Water Solutions Herford
10.5.1 Xylem Water Solutions Herford Corporation Information
10.5.2 Xylem Water Solutions Herford Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Xylem Water Solutions Herford UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Xylem Water Solutions Herford UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.5.5 Xylem Water Solutions Herford Recent Development
10.6 Culligan
10.6.1 Culligan Corporation Information
10.6.2 Culligan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Culligan UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Culligan UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.6.5 Culligan Recent Development
10.7 Beacon Water Treatments
10.7.1 Beacon Water Treatments Corporation Information
10.7.2 Beacon Water Treatments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Beacon Water Treatments UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Beacon Water Treatments UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.7.5 Beacon Water Treatments Recent Development
10.8 DaRo UV Systems
10.8.1 DaRo UV Systems Corporation Information
10.8.2 DaRo UV Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 DaRo UV Systems UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 DaRo UV Systems UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.8.5 DaRo UV Systems Recent Development
10.9 ESCO International
10.9.1 ESCO International Corporation Information
10.9.2 ESCO International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 ESCO International UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 ESCO International UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.9.5 ESCO International Recent Development
10.10 Hanovia
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hanovia UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hanovia Recent Development
10.11 JFP Filtration
10.11.1 JFP Filtration Corporation Information
10.11.2 JFP Filtration Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 JFP Filtration UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 JFP Filtration UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Products Offered
10.11.5 JFP Filtration Recent Development
11 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 UV Lamp for Water Disinfection Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
