Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report Covers Top Countries and Regions of the World, Including Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue – Forecast to 2026

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market is projected to be valued at USD 40.82 Billion by 2026, with 17.93% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Building integrated photovoltaics refers to the integration of photovoltaics wherein the PV elements become an important part of the buildings in which they are installed. The PV specialists all across the globe are developing ways of incorporating solar electricity in commercial buildings. Building integrated photovoltaics consists of photovoltaics models such as roofs and façades. It also offers savings in PV materials and electricity costs.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market is expected to grow at 17.93% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Key Players operating in the Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market are Solaria Corporation (US), Ertex Solartechnik GmbH (Germany), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Scheuten Solar (The Netherlands) Wurth Solar (Germany), Dow Solar (US), Suntench Power (China), Belectric (Germany), Carmanah Technologies Corporation (Canada), Dyesol Ltd. (Australia), Hanergy Holding Group Limited (China), Tesla Inc. (US), NanoPV Solar Inc. (US) and ML System (Poland).

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global building integrated photovoltaics market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global building integrated photovoltaics market by product, application, technology, and region.

Roofs Wall integrated solutions Glass Façade Others

Industrial buildings Commercial buildings Residential buildings

Crystalline silicon Thin-film technology

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America

The global building integrated photovoltaics market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily because countries in the region are extensively focused on developing renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest market share in 2019 due to extensive government support to introduce renewable energy sources. While the building integrated photovoltaics market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in India and China during the forecast period due to initiatives for the policies and programs related to renewable energy generation and increasing awareness regarding the construction of green buildings. In North America, the US held the largest share in the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the study period, due to the policies that are framed to expand the use of clean fuels for energy requirements, especially in solar and wind energy industry. In Europe, Germany held the largest share of the regional market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the study period, primarily due to the increase in the demand for integrated residential solar installations. In the Middle East & Africa, the UAE is expected to be one of the leading country-level markets in the region for building integrated photovoltaics.

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Segmentation Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Landscape Vendor Matrix Company Profiles Business Overview Financial Data Product Landscape Strategic Outlook SWOT Analysis Regional Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Share Country Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Share Revenue and Sales Forecast

