Global Distribution Boards Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts- 2020 To 2025

The global distribution boards market is predicted to touch USD 8.52 billion at a 6.50% CAGR between 2019- 2025 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A distribution board or panel board or electric breaker panel, simply put, is an electricity supply composition which segments an electric power feed into the supplementary circuit, though offering a circuit breaker or protecting fuse for each circuit in a huge field. In a new board, generally, the main switch & extra residual current breakers with overcurrent protection are also integrated. Generally, these boards are used on a provisional electrical installation.

This board is a primary electrical supply system for the industrial, commercial, and residential entities. As it is a highly critical device in the electricity distribution system, a distribution board ensures that the current is distributed correctly to every device providing proper functioning. Double door and single door distribution boards are the two main types of distribution boards. The single variety is installed in applications that are relatively simple and comes in different configurations of 16-way, 8-way, and 4-way. The double variety, on the other hand, is used in heavy-duty operations, particularly in commercial applications.

Various factors are propelling the global Distribution Boards Market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include increasing infrastructural and construction activities worldwide, increasing investments in renewable power plants, growing global electricity demand, burgeoning need to protect electrical networks and components, and aging power infrastructure. Additional factors adding market growth include growing access to electricity, particularly in rural areas, rising need for protective devices, and increasing urbanization worldwide.

On the contrary, product failures and the ongoing COVID-19 impact may limit the global distribution boards market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global distribution boards market report include East Coast Power Systems Limited (US), ESL Power Systems (US), Industrial Electric Mfg (US), NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty. Ltd (Australia), Hager (Germany), Legrand (France), Larsen & Toubro (India), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric Corp (US), and Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland).

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global distribution boards market based on end use and voltage rating.

By voltage rating, the global distribution boards market is segmented into medium voltage and low voltage. Of these, the medium voltage segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Growing renewable sector and increasing investments in the construction sector & T&D infrastructure are adding to the segmental growth.

By end use, the global distribution boards market is segmented into commercial and residential, manufacturing and processing industry, transmission and distribution utilities, and others. Of these, the transmission and distribution utilities will dominate the market over the forecast period. Transmission and distribution utilities infrastructure is aged, thus needs refurbishment, thereby boosting segmental growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global distribution boards market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. The instant need to refurbish aged and old infrastructure and the growing construction sector are adding to the global distribution boards market growth in the region. China has the maximum share in the market for the rising infrastructural activities to suffice the large population.

The global distribution boards market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period which is followed by the Asia Pacific region, which is predicted to grow at a fast pace and that in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

