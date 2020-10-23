Travel Luggage Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Travel Luggage market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Travel Luggage market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Travel Luggage report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Travel Luggage report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Travel Luggage market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Travel Luggage market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Travel Luggage market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Travel Luggage market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Travel Luggage market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Travel Luggage Market Research Report: Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc

The Travel Luggage Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Travel Luggage market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Travel Luggage market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Travel Luggage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Travel Luggage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Travel Luggage market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Travel Luggage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel Luggage market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Travel Luggage Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Travel Luggage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Value & Mid-Level

1.4.3 Premium

1.4.4 Luxury

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Specialty Stores

1.5.3 Departmental Stores

1.5.4 Internet Sales

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Travel Luggage Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Travel Luggage Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Travel Luggage, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Travel Luggage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Travel Luggage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Travel Luggage Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Travel Luggage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Travel Luggage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Travel Luggage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Travel Luggage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Travel Luggage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Travel Luggage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Travel Luggage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Luggage Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Travel Luggage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Travel Luggage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Travel Luggage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Travel Luggage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Travel Luggage Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Travel Luggage Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Travel Luggage Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Travel Luggage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Travel Luggage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Travel Luggage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Travel Luggage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Travel Luggage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Travel Luggage Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Travel Luggage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Travel Luggage Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Travel Luggage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Travel Luggage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Travel Luggage by Country

6.1.1 North America Travel Luggage Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Travel Luggage Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Travel Luggage by Country

7.1.1 Europe Travel Luggage Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Travel Luggage Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Travel Luggage by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Travel Luggage by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Travel Luggage Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Travel Luggage Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Luggage by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Luggage Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Luggage Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Travel Luggage Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Samsonite International S.A.

11.1.1 Samsonite International S.A. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Samsonite International S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Samsonite International S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Samsonite International S.A. Travel Luggage Products Offered

11.1.5 Samsonite International S.A. Related Developments

11.2 VIP Industries Ltd.

11.2.1 VIP Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

11.2.2 VIP Industries Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 VIP Industries Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 VIP Industries Ltd. Travel Luggage Products Offered

11.2.5 VIP Industries Ltd. Related Developments

11.3 RIMOVA

11.3.1 RIMOVA Corporation Information

11.3.2 RIMOVA Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 RIMOVA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 RIMOVA Travel Luggage Products Offered

11.3.5 RIMOVA Related Developments

11.4 VF Corporation

11.4.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 VF Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 VF Corporation Travel Luggage Products Offered

11.4.5 VF Corporation Related Developments

11.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware

11.5.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information

11.5.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Travel Luggage Products Offered

11.5.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Related Developments

11.6 DELSEY

11.6.1 DELSEY Corporation Information

11.6.2 DELSEY Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 DELSEY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DELSEY Travel Luggage Products Offered

11.6.5 DELSEY Related Developments

11.7 Fox Luggage Inc

11.7.1 Fox Luggage Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fox Luggage Inc Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Fox Luggage Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Fox Luggage Inc Travel Luggage Products Offered

11.7.5 Fox Luggage Inc Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Travel Luggage Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Travel Luggage Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Travel Luggage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Travel Luggage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Travel Luggage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Travel Luggage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Travel Luggage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Travel Luggage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Travel Luggage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Travel Luggage Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Travel Luggage Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

