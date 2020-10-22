Global and Japan Resistance Welding Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Resistance Welding Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Resistance Welding Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The resistance welding device refers to a device that uses the resistance heat generated by the current through the welding piece and the contact as a heat source to locally heat the desired piece and pressurize it to perform welding. When welding, there is no need for filler metal, high productivity, small deformation of the weldment, and easy automation.

Resistance welding uses the resistance heat effect generated by the current flowing through the contact surface and the adjacent area of the workpiece to heat it to a molten or plastic state, and forms a metal bond.

Segment by Type, the Resistance Welding Device market is segmented into

Spot Welding

Seam Welding

Projection Welding

Butt Welding

Segment by Application, the Resistance Welding Device market is segmented into

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace

Oil and Gas Pipelines

Building and Construction

Electronics and Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Resistance Welding Device market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Resistance Welding Device market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Acro Automation Systems Inc

Air Liquide

Airgas Inc

Banner Welder Inc

Denyo Co. Ltd

Dukane Corp

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd

Schlatter Holding Ag

Yaskawa America Inc

ATLANTIC CHINA WELDING CONSUMABLES, INC.

