Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size Grow around US$ 155,985 Mn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive Lightweight Materials market expected to CAGR of 8.0%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 155,985 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive Lightweight Materials market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive Lightweight Materials market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive Lightweight Materials market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
ArcelorMittal, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Covestro AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Novelis, Inc, thyssenkrupp AG, Alcoa Corporation and among other.
Market segmentation
Market By Material Type
- Metals
- Composites
- Plastics
- Elastomer
Market By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type
- BEV
- HEV
- PHEV
- Truck
- Bus
Market By Vehicle Type
- PC
- LCV
- HCV
Market By Component
- Frame
- Wheel
- Bumpers & Fenders
- Engine & Exhaust
- Fuel Tank
- Transmission
- Doors
- Hood & Trunk Lid
- Seats
- Instrument Panel
Market By Application
- Body in white
- Chassis & suspension
- Powertrain
- Closures
- Interiors
- Others
Market By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Lightweight Materials
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Material Type
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material Type (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Material Type in 2017
1.2.2.3. Metals
1.2.2.4. Composites
1.2.2.5. Plastics
1.2.2.6. Elastomer
1.2.3. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type in 2017
1.2.3.3. BEV
1.2.3.4. HEV
1.2.3.5. PHEV
1.2.3.6. Truck
1.2.3.7. Bus
1.2.4. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Vehicle Type in 2017
1.2.4.3. PC
1.2.4.4. LCV
1.2.4.5. HCV
1.2.5. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Component
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Component in 2017
1.2.5.3. Frame
1.2.5.4. Wheel
1.2.5.5. Bumpers & Fenders
1.2.5.6. Engine & Exhaust
1.2.5.7. Fuel Tank
1.2.5.8. Transmission
1.2.5.9. Doors
1.2.5.10. Hood & Trunk Lid
1.2.5.11. Seats
1.2.5.12. Instrument Panel
1.2.6. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Application
1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017
1.2.6.3. Body in white
1.2.6.4. Chassis & suspension
1.2.6.5. Powertrain
1.2.6.6. Closures
1.2.6.7. Interiors
1.2.6.8. Others
1.2.7. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Geography
1.2.7.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.7.2. North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.7.3. Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.7.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.7.5. Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE
4.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Material Type
4.2. Metals
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Composites
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Plastics
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Elastomer
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type
5.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type
5.2. BEV
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. HEV
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. PHEV
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Truck
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6. Bus
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE
6.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Vehicle Type
6.2. PC
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. LCV
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. HCV
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COMPONENT
7.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Component
7.2. Frame
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. Wheel
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Bumpers & Fenders
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. Engine & Exhaust
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6. Fuel Tank
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7. Transmission
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.8. Doors
7.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.9. Hood & Trunk Lid
7.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.10. Seats
7.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.11. Instrument Panel
7.11.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.11.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY APPLICATION
8.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Application
8.2. Body in white
8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3. Chassis & suspension
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Powertrain
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. Closures
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Interiors
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Others
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. U.S.
9.3.1. U.S. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Canada
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. UK
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Germany
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. France
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6. Spain
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7. Rest of Europe
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. China
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Japan
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. India
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.6. Australia
11.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.7. South Korea
11.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. Brazil
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. Mexico
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Latin America
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
13.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
13.3. GCC
13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4. South Africa
13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE
14.1. ArcelorMittal
14.1.1. Company Snapshot
14.1.2. Overview
14.1.3. Financial Overview
14.1.4. Product Portfolio
14.1.5. Key Developments
14.1.6. Strategies
14.2. BASF SE
14.2.1. Company Snapshot
14.2.2. Overview
14.2.3. Financial Overview
14.2.4. Product Portfolio
14.2.5. Key Developments
14.2.6. Strategies
14.3. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
14.3.1. Company Snapshot
14.3.2. Overview
14.3.3. Financial Overview
14.3.4. Product Portfolio
14.3.5. Key Developments
14.3.6. Strategies
14.4. Covestro AG
14.4.1. Company Snapshot
14.4.2. Overview
14.4.3. Financial Overview
14.4.4. Product Portfolio
14.4.5. Key Developments
14.4.6. Strategies
14.5. Toray Industries, Inc.
14.5.1. Company Snapshot
14.5.2. Overview
14.5.3. Financial Overview
14.5.4. Product Portfolio
14.5.5. Key Developments
14.5.6. Strategies
14.6. Novelis, Inc
14.6.1. Company Snapshot
14.6.2. Overview
14.6.3. Financial Overview
14.6.4. Product Portfolio
14.6.5. Key Developments
14.6.6. Strategies
14.7. thyssenkrupp AG
14.7.1. Company Snapshot
14.7.2. Overview
14.7.3. Financial Overview
14.7.4. Product Portfolio
14.7.5. Key Developments
14.7.6. Strategies
14.8. Alcoa Corporation
14.8.1. Company Snapshot
14.8.2. Overview
14.8.3. Financial Overview
14.8.4. Product Portfolio
14.8.5. Key Developments
14.8.6. Strategies
14.9. Others
14.9.1. Company Snapshot
14.9.2. Overview
14.9.3. Financial Overview
14.9.4. Product Portfolio
14.9.5. Key Developments
14.9.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH
15.1. Research Methodology
15.1.1. Initial Data Search
15.1.2. Secondary Research
15.1.3. Primary Research
15.2. Assumptions and Scope
