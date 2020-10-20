Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size Grow around US$ 155,985 Mn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive Lightweight Materials market expected to CAGR of 8.0%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 155,985 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive Lightweight Materials market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive Lightweight Materials market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive Lightweight Materials market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

ArcelorMittal, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Covestro AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Novelis, Inc, thyssenkrupp AG, Alcoa Corporation and among other.

Market segmentation

Market By Material Type

Metals

Composites

Plastics

Elastomer

Market By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Truck

Bus

Market By Vehicle Type

PC

LCV

HCV

Market By Component

Frame

Wheel

Bumpers & Fenders

Engine & Exhaust

Fuel Tank

Transmission

Doors

Hood & Trunk Lid

Seats

Instrument Panel

Market By Application

Body in white

Chassis & suspension

Powertrain

Closures

Interiors

Others

Market By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Lightweight Materials

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Material Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Material Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Metals

1.2.2.4. Composites

1.2.2.5. Plastics

1.2.2.6. Elastomer

1.2.3. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type in 2017

1.2.3.3. BEV

1.2.3.4. HEV

1.2.3.5. PHEV

1.2.3.6. Truck

1.2.3.7. Bus

1.2.4. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Vehicle Type in 2017

1.2.4.3. PC

1.2.4.4. LCV

1.2.4.5. HCV

1.2.5. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Component

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Component in 2017

1.2.5.3. Frame

1.2.5.4. Wheel

1.2.5.5. Bumpers & Fenders

1.2.5.6. Engine & Exhaust

1.2.5.7. Fuel Tank

1.2.5.8. Transmission

1.2.5.9. Doors

1.2.5.10. Hood & Trunk Lid

1.2.5.11. Seats

1.2.5.12. Instrument Panel

1.2.6. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Application

1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.6.3. Body in white

1.2.6.4. Chassis & suspension

1.2.6.5. Powertrain

1.2.6.6. Closures

1.2.6.7. Interiors

1.2.6.8. Others

1.2.7. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Geography

1.2.7.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.7.2. North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.3. Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.5. Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

4.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Material Type

4.2. Metals

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Composites

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Plastics

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Elastomer

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type

5.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type

5.2. BEV

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. HEV

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. PHEV

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Truck

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Bus

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Vehicle Type

6.2. PC

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. LCV

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. HCV

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COMPONENT

7.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Component

7.2. Frame

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Wheel

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Bumpers & Fenders

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Engine & Exhaust

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Fuel Tank

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Transmission

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Doors

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.9. Hood & Trunk Lid

7.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.10. Seats

7.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.11. Instrument Panel

7.11.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.11.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Revenue By Application

8.2. Body in white

8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3. Chassis & suspension

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Powertrain

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Closures

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Interiors

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. North America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. U.S.

9.3.1. U.S. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Canada

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Europe Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. UK

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Germany

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. France

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Spain

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. Rest of Europe

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. China

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Japan

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. India

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6. Australia

11.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7. South Korea

11.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Latin America Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. Brazil

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Mexico

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Latin America

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

13.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. GCC

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. South Africa

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. ArcelorMittal

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. BASF SE

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. Covestro AG

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. Toray Industries, Inc.

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. Novelis, Inc

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. thyssenkrupp AG

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. Alcoa Corporation

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

14.9. Others

14.9.1. Company Snapshot

14.9.2. Overview

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Key Developments

14.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

