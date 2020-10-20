Automotive Engineering Services Market Expected to Grow 352 bn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive Engineering Services market expected to CAGR of 12.3%, this market is estimated to reach 352 billion in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive Engineering Services market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive Engineering Services market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive Engineering Services market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive Engineering Services market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive Engineering Services market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Harman, Capgemini, AVL, Bertrandt AG, Alten Cresttek, L&T Technology Services, FEV, Akka Technologies, HCL Technologies, IAV Automotive Engineering, Altran, Ricardo, and Tech Mahindra.
Market segmentation
Market By Service Type
- Concept/Research
- Designing
- Prototyping
- System Integration
- Testing
Market By Application
- ADAS and Safety
- Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls
- Chassis
- Connectivity Services
- Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering
- Powertrain and Exhaust
- Simulation
Market By Location
- In-house
- Outsource
Market By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Market By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Engineering Services
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Engineering Services Market By Service Type
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service Type (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue Share By Service Type in 2018
1.2.2.3. Concept/Research
1.2.2.4. Designing
1.2.2.5. Prototyping
1.2.2.6. System Integration
1.2.2.7. Testing
1.2.3. Automotive Engineering Services Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. ADAS and Safety
1.2.3.3. Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls
1.2.3.4. Chassis
1.2.3.5. Connectivity Services
1.2.3.6. Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering
1.2.3.7. Powertrain and Exhaust
1.2.3.8. Simulation
1.2.4. Automotive Engineering Services Market By Location
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Location (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. In-house
1.2.4.3. Outsource
1.2.5. Automotive Engineering Services Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Typer (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Passenger Car
1.2.5.3. Commercial Vehicle
1.2.6. Automotive Engineering Services Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. North America Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.3. Europe Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICSAND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Engineering Services Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Engineering Services Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Engineering Services Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Engineering Services Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY SERVICE TYPE
4.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Revenue By Service Type
4.2. Concept/Research
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Designing
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Prototyping
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. System Integration
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6. Testing
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Revenue By Application
5.2. ADAS and Safety
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Electrical, Electronics and Body Controls
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Chassis
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Connectivity Services
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6. Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.7. Powertrain and Exhaust
5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.8. Simulation
5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY LOCATION
6.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Revenue By Location
6.2. In-house
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Outsource
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET By Vehicle Type
7.1. Global Automotive Engineering Services Revenue By Vehicle Type
7.2. Passenger Car
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. Commercial Vehicle
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. North America Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Location, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Harman
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Capgemini
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. AVL
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Bertrandt AG
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. Alten Cresttek
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. L&T Technology Services
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. FEV
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Akka Technologies
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. HCL Technologies
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. IAV Automotive Engineering
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Altran
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Type Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
13.12. Ricardo
13.12.1. Company Snapshot
13.12.2. Overview
13.12.3. Financial Overview
13.12.4. Type Portfolio
13.12.5. Key Developments
13.12.6. Strategies
13.13. Tech Mahindra
13.13.1. Company Snapshot
13.13.2. Overview
13.13.3. Financial Overview
13.13.4. Type Portfolio
13.13.5. Key Developments
13.13.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
