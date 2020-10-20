Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Shares Reach Over US$ 8,149 Mn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market expected to CAGR of 42%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 8,149 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BIOAGE, Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BenevolentAI, twoXAR, and Exscientia.
Market segmentation
Market by Drug Type:
- Small Molecule
- Large Molecule
Market by Technology:
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
Market by Application:
- Metabolic Disease
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Oncology
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Others
Market by End use:
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Market by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market By Drug Type
1.2.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Drug Type (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue Share By Drug Type in 2018
1.2.2.3. Small Molecule
1.2.2.4. Large Molecule
1.2.3. Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market By Technology
1.2.3.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Deep Learning
1.2.3.3. Machine Learning
1.2.4. Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Metabolic Disease
1.2.4.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
1.2.4.4. Oncology
1.2.4.5. Neurodegenerative Diseases
1.2.4.6. Others
1.2.5. Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market By End use
1.2.5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
1.2.5.3. Academic & Research Institutes
1.2.5.4. Others
1.2.6. Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. North America Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.3. Europe Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICSAND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY DRUG TYPE
4.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Revenue By Drug Type
4.2. Small Molecule
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Large Molecule
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Revenue By Technology
5.2. Deep Learning
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Machine Learning
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Revenue By Application
6.2. Metabolic Disease
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Oncology
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. Neurodegenerative Diseases
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET By END USE
7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Revenue By End Use
7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. Academic & Research Institutes
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Others
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. North America Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drug Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Atomwise, Inc.
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Insilico Medicine
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. BIOAGE
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Numerate
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. NuMedii, Inc.
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Envisagenics
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. BenevolentAI
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. twoXAR
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Exscientia
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Others
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Type Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
