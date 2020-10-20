Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market Shares Reach Over US$ 8,149 Mn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market expected to CAGR of 42%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 8,149 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BIOAGE, Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BenevolentAI, twoXAR, and Exscientia.

Market segmentation

Market by Drug Type:

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Market by Technology:

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Market by Application:

Metabolic Disease

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Others

Market by End use:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Market by Region

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Meddle East & Africa



