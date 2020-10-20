Dental Implants Market Grow around US$ 6,084.5 Mn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Dental Implants market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 6,084.5 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Dental Implants Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Dental Implants market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Dental Implants in major regions globally.
The market report on the Dental Implants also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Dental Implants Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Dental Implants industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
A.B. Dental Devices Ltd., ADIN Dental Implants Systems, Avinent Implant System, Bicon LLC, BioHorizons, Biotech Dental., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Glidewell Laboratories, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implant, and Zimmer-Biomet.
Market Segmentation
Market By Product
- Tapered implants
- Parallel walled implants
Market By Type
- Endosteal Implants
- Subperiosteal Implants
- Transosteal Implants
Market By Material
- Titanium
- Zirconium
Market By End-use
- Hospitals
- Dental clinics
- Others
Market By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
