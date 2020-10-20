Pet Food Packaging Market Likely to Reach US$ 13.7 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Pet Food Packaging market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 13.7 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Pet Food Packaging Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Pet Food Packaging market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Pet Food Packaging in major regions globally.

The market report on the Pet Food Packaging also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Pet Food Packaging Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Pet Food Packaging industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Huhtamäki Oyj, Ampac Packaging, LLC, Mondi Group, Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Bemis Company, Inc., Bosch Packaging Technology, Goglio SPA, and Winpak Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Market By Material Type

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

Market By Packaging Type

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes/Cartons

Others

Market By Food Type

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Treats

Chilled & Frozen Foods

Market By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Fish

Birds

Other Pets

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



