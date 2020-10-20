Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Worth at a US$ 94.5 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Bench-top Dental Autoclaves market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 94.5 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Bench-top Dental Autoclaves in major regions globally.

The market report on the Bench-top Dental Autoclaves also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Bench-top Dental Autoclaves industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Tuttnauer, Straumann, Cook Medical, Dentsply International Inc., W&H Dentelwerk International, Antonio Matachana, 3M ESPE, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., ThermoFisher Scientifics and W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH.

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Market By Technology

Pre & post vacuum

Gravity

Market By Class

Class B

Class N

Class S

Market By End Use

Hospitals/Dental clinics

Dental laboratories

Academic/Research institutes

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table Of Content

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Bench-top Dental Autoclaves

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market By Product Type

1.2.2.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Automatic

1.2.2.4. Semi-automatic

1.2.2.5. Manual

1.2.3. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2017

1.2.3.3. Pre & post vacuum

1.2.3.4. Gravity

1.2.4. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market By Class

1.2.4.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Class (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share By Class in 2017

1.2.4.3. Class B

1.2.4.4. Class N

1.2.4.5. Class S

1.2.5. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market By End Use

1.2.5.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2017

1.2.5.3. Hospitals/Dental clinics

1.2.5.4. Dental laboratories

1.2.5.5. Academic/Research institutes

1.2.6. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

3.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Revenue By Product Type

3.2. Automatic

3.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

3.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

3.3. Semi-Automatic

3.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

3.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

3.4. Manual

3.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 4. BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Revenue By Technology

4.2. Pre & post vacuum

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Gravity

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)



CHAPTER 5. BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY CLASS

5.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Revenue By Class

5.2. Class B

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Class N

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Class S

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY END USE

6.1. Global Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Revenue By End Use

6.2. Hospitals/Dental clinics

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Dental laboratories

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Academic/Research institutes

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Cook Medical Inc.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Product Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Product Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. W&H Dentelwerk International

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Product Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Priorclave Ltd

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Product Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Dentsply International, Inc..

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Product Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Straumann AG

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Product Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. 3M ESPE

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Product Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Product Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. FONA Dental, s.r.o.

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Product Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Systec GmbH

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Product Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Product Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scoe

