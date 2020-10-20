Global and China Demulsifying Agent Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Market Overview, Top Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027
The global and China Demulsifying Agent report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and China Demulsifying Agent report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global and China Demulsifying Agent market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent
Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent
Segment by Application
Crude Oil
Petro Refineries
Lubricant Manufacturing
Oil based Power Plants
Sludge Oil Treatment
Others
The major vendors covered:
Akzonobel N.V.
GE(Baker Hughes)
BASF SE
Clariant AG
Croda International Plc
DowDuPont
Ecolab Inc.
Halliburton
Momentive Performance Materials
Schlumberger Limited
Weatherford International Ltd
Rimpro India
Huntsman Corporation
Dorf Ketal
Direct N-PaKT Inc.
Nova Star LP
Innospec Inc.
REDA Oilfield
Roemex Limited
Cochran Chemical Company
SI Group
MCC Chemicals Inc.
Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.
Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.
Chemiphase Ltd.
Aurorachem
Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global and China Demulsifying Agent Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Demulsifying Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Demulsifying Agent Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent
1.4.3 Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Crude Oil
1.5.3 Petro Refineries
1.5.4 Lubricant Manufacturing
1.5.5 Oil based Power Plants
1.5.6 Sludge Oil Treatment
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Demulsifying Agent Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Demulsifying Agent Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Demulsifying Agent Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Demulsifying Agent Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Demulsifying Agent Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Demulsifying Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Demulsifying Agent Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Demulsifying Agent Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Demulsifying Agent Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Demulsifying Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Demulsifying Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Demulsifying Agent Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Demulsifying Agent Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Demulsifying Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Demulsifying Agent Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Demulsifying Agent Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Demulsifying Agent Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Demulsifying Agent Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Demulsifying Agent Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Demulsifying Agent Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Demulsifying Agent Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Demulsifying Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Demulsifying Agent Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Demulsifying Agent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Demulsifying Agent Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Demulsifying Agent Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Demulsifying Agent Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Demulsifying Agent Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Demulsifying Agent Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Demulsifying Agent Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Demulsifying Agent Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Demulsifying Agent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Demulsifying Agent Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Demulsifying Agent Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Demulsifying Agent Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Demulsifying Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Demulsifying Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Akzonobel N.V.
12.1.1 Akzonobel N.V. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Akzonobel N.V. Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Akzonobel N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Akzonobel N.V. Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.1.5 Akzonobel N.V. Recent Development
12.2 GE(Baker Hughes)
12.2.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information
12.2.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.2.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development
12.3 BASF SE
12.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information
12.3.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 BASF SE Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development
12.4 Clariant AG
12.4.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information
12.4.2 Clariant AG Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Clariant AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Clariant AG Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.4.5 Clariant AG Recent Development
12.5 Croda International Plc
12.5.1 Croda International Plc Corporation Information
12.5.2 Croda International Plc Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Croda International Plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Croda International Plc Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.5.5 Croda International Plc Recent Development
12.6 DowDuPont
12.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.6.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 DowDuPont Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.7 Ecolab Inc.
12.7.1 Ecolab Inc. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ecolab Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ecolab Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Ecolab Inc. Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.7.5 Ecolab Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Halliburton
12.8.1 Halliburton Corporation Information
12.8.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Halliburton Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.8.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.9 Momentive Performance Materials
12.9.1 Momentive Performance Materials Corporation Information
12.9.2 Momentive Performance Materials Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Momentive Performance Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Momentive Performance Materials Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.9.5 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Development
12.10 Schlumberger Limited
12.10.1 Schlumberger Limited Corporation Information
12.10.2 Schlumberger Limited Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Schlumberger Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Schlumberger Limited Demulsifying Agent Products Offered
12.10.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development
12.12 Rimpro India
12.12.1 Rimpro India Corporation Information
12.12.2 Rimpro India Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Rimpro India Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Rimpro India Products Offered
12.12.5 Rimpro India Recent Development
12.13 Huntsman Corporation
12.13.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information
12.13.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Huntsman Corporation Products Offered
12.13.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development
12.14 Dorf Ketal
12.14.1 Dorf Ketal Corporation Information
12.14.2 Dorf Ketal Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Dorf Ketal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Dorf Ketal Products Offered
12.14.5 Dorf Ketal Recent Development
12.15 Direct N-PaKT Inc.
12.15.1 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Corporation Information
12.15.2 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Products Offered
12.15.5 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Recent Development
12.16 Nova Star LP
12.16.1 Nova Star LP Corporation Information
12.16.2 Nova Star LP Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Nova Star LP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Nova Star LP Products Offered
12.16.5 Nova Star LP Recent Development
12.17 Innospec Inc.
12.17.1 Innospec Inc. Corporation Information
12.17.2 Innospec Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Innospec Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Innospec Inc. Products Offered
12.17.5 Innospec Inc. Recent Development
12.18 REDA Oilfield
12.18.1 REDA Oilfield Corporation Information
12.18.2 REDA Oilfield Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 REDA Oilfield Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 REDA Oilfield Products Offered
12.18.5 REDA Oilfield Recent Development
12.19 Roemex Limited
12.19.1 Roemex Limited Corporation Information
12.19.2 Roemex Limited Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Roemex Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Roemex Limited Products Offered
12.19.5 Roemex Limited Recent Development
12.20 Cochran Chemical Company
12.20.1 Cochran Chemical Company Corporation Information
12.20.2 Cochran Chemical Company Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Cochran Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Cochran Chemical Company Products Offered
12.20.5 Cochran Chemical Company Recent Development
12.21 SI Group
12.21.1 SI Group Corporation Information
12.21.2 SI Group Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 SI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 SI Group Products Offered
12.21.5 SI Group Recent Development
12.22 MCC Chemicals Inc.
12.22.1 MCC Chemicals Inc. Corporation Information
12.22.2 MCC Chemicals Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 MCC Chemicals Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 MCC Chemicals Inc. Products Offered
12.22.5 MCC Chemicals Inc. Recent Development
12.23 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.
12.23.1 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Corporation Information
12.23.2 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Products Offered
12.23.5 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Recent Development
12.24 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.
12.24.1 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Corporation Information
12.24.2 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Products Offered
12.24.5 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Recent Development
12.25 Chemiphase Ltd.
12.25.1 Chemiphase Ltd. Corporation Information
12.25.2 Chemiphase Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Chemiphase Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Chemiphase Ltd. Products Offered
12.25.5 Chemiphase Ltd. Recent Development
12.26 Aurorachem
12.26.1 Aurorachem Corporation Information
12.26.2 Aurorachem Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Aurorachem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Aurorachem Products Offered
12.26.5 Aurorachem Recent Development
12.27 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company
12.27.1 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Corporation Information
12.27.2 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Products Offered
12.27.5 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Recent Development
