Biologics Safety Testing Market Reach at a US$ 4.8 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Biologics Safety Testing market will register a 11.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 4.8 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Biologics Safety Testing Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Biologics Safety Testing market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Biologics Safety Testing in major regions globally.

The market report on the Biologics Safety Testing also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Biologics Safety Testing Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Biologics Safety Testing industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Charles River Laboratories, SGS SA, Lonza Group LTD, Merck KGaA, and WuXi Apptec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Pace Analytical Services Inc., Eurofins Scientific Se, Avance Biosciences Inc., Source Bioscience, and Toxikon Corporation among others.

Market Segmentation

Market By Product Type

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Market By Application

Blood and Blood-related Products Testing

Vaccine and Therapeutics Development

Cellular and Gene Therapy

Tissue and Tissue-related Products Testing

Stem Cell Research

Market By Test Type

Endotoxin Tests

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

Residual Host Contamination Detection Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Bioburden tests

Other Tests

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



