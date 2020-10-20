Surgical Staplers Market Will Worth Over US$ 7,761.09 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Surgical Staplers market will register a 8.16% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 7,761.09 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Surgical Staplers Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Surgical Staplers market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Surgical Staplers in major regions globally.
The market report on the Surgical Staplers also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Surgical Staplers Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Surgical Staplers industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Medtronic PLC, Ethicon (J&J), B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, ConMed Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Purple Surgical Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd., Reach surgical Inc., Grena Ltd., Dextera Surgical Inc., and Frankenman International.
Market Segmentation
Market By Product
- Manual
- Powered
Market By Type
- Disposable
- Reuse
Market By Application
- Abdominal
- Pelvis
- General Surgery
- Cardiac
- Thoracic
- Orthopedic
- Hemorrhoids
- Cosmetic
- Pediatric
Market By End-user
- Hospital
- ASC & Clinic
Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Surgical Staplers
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Surgical Staplers Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share By Product in 2018
1.2.2.3. Manual
1.2.2.4. Powered
1.2.3. Surgical Staplers Market By Type
1.2.3.1. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018
1.2.3.3. Disposable
1.2.3.4. Reuse
1.2.4. Surgical Staplers Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share By Application in 2018
1.2.4.3. Abdominal
1.2.4.4. Pelvis
1.2.4.5. General Surgery
1.2.4.6. Cardiac
1.2.4.7. Thoracic
1.2.4.8. Orthopedic
1.2.4.9. Hemorrhoids
1.2.4.10. Cosmetic
1.2.4.11. Pediatric
1.2.5. Surgical Staplers Market By End-user
1.2.5.1. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-user (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share By End-user in 2018
1.2.5.3. Hospital
1.2.5.4. ASC & Clinic
1.2.6. Surgical Staplers Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. North America Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.3. Europe Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Surgical Staplers Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing and Distribution of Global Surgical Staplers Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology of Global Surgical Staplers Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Applications Analysis of Global Surgical Staplers Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Surgical Staplers Revenue By Product
4.2. Manual
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Powered
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Global Surgical Staplers Revenue By Type
5.2. Disposable
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Reuse
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Global Surgical Staplers Revenue By Application
6.2. Abdominal
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Pelvis
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. General Surgery
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. Cardiac
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6. Thoracic
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7. Orthopedic
6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.8. Hemorrhoids
6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.9. Cosmetic
6.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.10. Pediatric
6.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY END-USER
7.1. Global Surgical Staplers Revenue By End-user
7.2. Hospital
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. ASC & Clinic
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. North America Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. China
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Japan
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3. India
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast ByProduct, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Australia
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. South Korea
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SURGICAL STAPLERS MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Surgical Staplers Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Surgical Staplers Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. Saudi Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Medtronic PLC
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Product Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Ethicon (J&J)
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Product Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. B.Braun Melsungen AG
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Product Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. 3M Company
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Product Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. ConMed Corporation
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Product Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Smith & Nephew
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Product Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Purple Surgical Inc.
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Product Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Intuitive Surgical Inc.
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Product Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. Welfare Medical Ltd
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Product Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Reach surgical Inc
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Product Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Others
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Product Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
