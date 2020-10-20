Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size to Touch US$ 2,136.7 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Hepatitis B Vaccine market expected to CAGR of 5.8%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 2,136.7 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Hepatitis B Vaccine market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Hepatitis B Vaccine market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Hepatitis B Vaccine market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Hepatitis B Vaccine market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Hepatitis B Vaccine market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Indian Immunologicals Limited., LG Chem, KM Biologics, Dynavax Technologies, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
Market segmentation
Market By Type
- Single Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine
- Combination Vaccines
Market By Dose
- 3-Dose Schedule
- 2-Dose Schedule
- Alternate Schedule
Market By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Doctor Offices
- Others (Medical Camp, Local Health Department)
Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Hepatitis B Vaccine
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018
1.2.2.3. Single Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine
1.2.2.4. Combination Vaccines
1.2.3. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By Dose
1.2.3.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Dose (2015-2026)
1.2.3.1.1. 3-Dose Schedule
1.2.3.1.2. 2-Dose Schedule
1.2.3.1.3. Alternate Schedule
1.2.4. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By End User
1.2.4.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Hospitals
1.2.4.3. Clinics
1.2.4.4. Doctor Offices
1.2.4.5. Others
1.2.5. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. North America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.3. Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY TYPE
4.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue By Type
4.2. Single Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Combination Vaccines
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY DOSE
5.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue By Dose
5.2. 3-Dose Schedule
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. 2-Dose Schedule
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Alternate Schedule
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY END USER
6.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue By End User
6.2. Hospitals
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Clinics
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Doctor Offices
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. Others
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. North America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Sanofi
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Merck & Co., Inc.
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. GlaxoSmithKline plc.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Indian Immunologicals Limited.
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. LG Chem
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. KM Biologics
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Dynavax Technologies
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Janssen Pharmaceuticals
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Others
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
