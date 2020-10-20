Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size to Touch US$ 2,136.7 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Hepatitis B Vaccine market expected to CAGR of 5.8%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 2,136.7 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Hepatitis B Vaccine market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Hepatitis B Vaccine market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1661

The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Hepatitis B Vaccine market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Hepatitis B Vaccine market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Hepatitis B Vaccine market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/hepatitis-b-vaccine-market



Market participants

Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Indian Immunologicals Limited., LG Chem, KM Biologics, Dynavax Technologies, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Market segmentation

Market By Type

Single Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine

Combination Vaccines

Market By Dose

3-Dose Schedule

2-Dose Schedule

Alternate Schedule

Market By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Doctor Offices

Others (Medical Camp, Local Health Department)

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Hepatitis B Vaccine

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Single Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine

1.2.2.4. Combination Vaccines

1.2.3. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By Dose

1.2.3.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Dose (2015-2026)

1.2.3.1.1. 3-Dose Schedule

1.2.3.1.2. 2-Dose Schedule

1.2.3.1.3. Alternate Schedule

1.2.4. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By End User

1.2.4.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Hospitals

1.2.4.3. Clinics

1.2.4.4. Doctor Offices

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue By Type

4.2. Single Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Combination Vaccines

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY DOSE

5.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue By Dose

5.2. 3-Dose Schedule

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. 2-Dose Schedule

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Alternate Schedule

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Revenue By End User

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Doctor Offices

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEPATITIS B VACCINE MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Dose, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Sanofi

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Merck & Co., Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Indian Immunologicals Limited.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. LG Chem

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. KM Biologics

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Dynavax Technologies

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Janssen Pharmaceuticals

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Others

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

Buy this premium report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1661

Contact us:

Sheetal k

Email: [email protected]andconsulting.com

Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com