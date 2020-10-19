In-Flight Catering Services Market Worth US$ 24.6 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The In-Flight Catering Services market expected to CAGR of 3.1%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 24.6 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the In-Flight Catering Services market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the In-Flight Catering Services market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the In-Flight Catering Services market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for In-Flight Catering Services market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global In-Flight Catering Services market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd., Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG, Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC, Flying Food Group, LLC, GaJourney Group plc, Air Fayre CA Inc., LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International S.A.S, and Saudi Airlines Catering Company.

Market segmentation

Market By Aircraft Class

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Market By Food

Meals

Bakery and confectionary

Beverages

Others

Market By Flight Type

Full Service

Low Cost

Others

Market By Outsource

In-house

Hotels

Small Caterers

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of In-Flight Catering Services

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. In-Flight Catering Services Market By Aircraft Class

1.2.2.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Aircraft Class (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share By Aircraft Class in 2017

1.2.2.3. Economy Class

1.2.2.4. Business Class

1.2.2.5. Firs Class

1.2.3. In-Flight Catering Services Market By Flight Type

1.2.3.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Flight Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share By Flight Type in 2017

1.2.3.3. Full Service

1.2.3.4. Low Cost

1.2.4. In-Flight Catering Services Market By Food

1.2.4.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Food (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share By Food in 2017

1.2.4.3. Meals

1.2.4.4. Bakery & Confectionary

1.2.4.5. Beverages

1.2.5. In-Flight Catering Services Market By Outsource

1.2.5.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Outsource (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share By Outsource in 2017

1.2.5.3. In- house

1.2.5.4. Hotels and Small Caterers

1.2.5.5. Others

1.2.6. In-Flight Catering Services Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING BAKERY & CONFECTIONARY ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global In-Flight Catering Services Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global In-Flight Catering Services Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global In-Flight Catering Services Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global In-Flight Catering Services Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET By Aircraft Class

4.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Revenue By Aircraft Class

4.2. Economy Class

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Business Class

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. First Class

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY FLIGHT TYPE

5.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Revenue By Flight Type

5.2. Full Service

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Low Cost

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY FOOD

6.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Revenue By Food

6.2. Meals

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Bakery & Confectionary

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Beverages

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY OUTSOURCE

7.1. Global In-Flight Catering Services Revenue By Outsource

7.2. In- house

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Hotels and Small Caterers

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & Africa IN-FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa In-Flight Catering Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Aircraft Class, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Flight Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Outsource, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Product Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Product Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Product Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Product Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Flying Food Group, LLC

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Product Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. GaJourney Group plc

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Product Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Air Fayre CA Inc.

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Product Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Product Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Newrest Group International S.A.S

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Product Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Saudi Airlines Catering Company

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Product Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Product Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

