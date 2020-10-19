Polyester Fiber Market Growing around US$ 185.4 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Polyester Fiber market expected to CAGR of 7.6%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 185.4 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Polyester Fiber market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Polyester Fiber market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Polyester Fiber market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Polyester Fiber market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Polyester Fiber market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Reliance Industries Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, William Barnet and Son, LLC, GreenFiber International S.A., Sarla Performance Fibers Limited, Märkische Faser GmbH, PolyFiber Industries, Toray Industries, Inc, Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd, and Nirmal Fiber s (P) Ltd.

Market segmentation

Market By Product

Solid

Hollow

Market By Application

Carpets and Rugs

Non- Woven Fabrics

Fiberfill

Apparels

Home Textiles

Others

Market By Grade

PET

PCDT

Others

Market By Source

Virgin

Recycled and Blended

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Polyester Fiber

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Polyester Fiber Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Solid

1.2.2.4. Hollow

1.2.3. Polyester Fiber Market By Origin

1.2.3.1. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Origin (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share By Origin in 2017

1.2.3.3. Virgin

1.2.3.4. Recycled and Blended

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Polyester Fiber Market By Grade

1.2.4.1. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Grade (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share By Grade in 2017

1.2.4.3. PET

1.2.4.4. PCDT

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Polyester Fiber Market Application

1.2.5.1. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison Application (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share Application in 2017

1.2.5.3. Carpets and Rugs

1.2.5.4. Non- Woven Fabrics

1.2.5.5. Fiberfill

1.2.5.6. Apparels

1.2.5.7. Home Textiles

1.2.6. Polyester Fiber Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PCDT ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Polyester Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Polyester Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Polyester Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Polyester Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Polyester Fiber Revenue By Product

4.2. Solid

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Hollow

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY ORIGIN

5.1. Global Polyester Fiber Revenue By Origin

5.2. Virgin

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Recycled and Blended

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY GRADE

6.1. Global Polyester Fiber Revenue By Grade

6.2. PET

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. PCDT

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. POLYESTER FIBER MARKET APPLICATION

7.1. Global Polyester Fiber Revenue Application

7.2. Carpets and Rugs

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Non- Woven Fabrics

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Fiberfill

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Apparels

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Home Textiles

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & Africa POLYESTER FIBER MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Polyester Fiber Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Polyester Fiber Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Origin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Grade, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Reliance Industries Limited

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Product Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Product Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. William Barnet and Son, LLC

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Product Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. GreenFiber International S.A

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Product Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Sarla Performance Fibers Limited

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Product Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Märkische Faser GmbH

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Product Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. PolyFiber Industries

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Product Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Toray Industries, Inc

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Product Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Product Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Nirmal Fiber s (P) Ltd

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Product Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Product Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

