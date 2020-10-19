Super Absorbent Polymer Market Rising Over US$ 13.6 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Super Absorbent Polymer market expected to CAGR of 7.1%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 13.6 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Super Absorbent Polymer market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Super Absorbent Polymer market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Super Absorbent Polymer market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Super Absorbent Polymer market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Super Absorbent Polymer market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., SDP Global Co., Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., KAO Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, and Yixing Danson Technology.

Market segmentation

Market By Type

Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/ Polyacrylamide

Copolymers

Market By Application

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Packaging

Construction

Oil and Gas

Baby Diapers

Others

Market By Production

Suspension Polymerization

Solution Polymerization

Gel Polymerization

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP)

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Personal Hygiene

1.2.2.4. Agriculture

1.2.2.5. Medical

1.2.2.6. Industrial

1.2.2.7. Packaging

1.2.2.8. Construction

1.2.2.9. Oil and Gas

1.2.2.10. Baby Diapers

1.2.2.11. Others

1.2.3. Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share By Type in 2017

1.2.3.3. Sodium Polyacrylate

1.2.3.4. Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

1.2.3.5. Copolymers

1.2.4. Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market By Production

1.2.4.1. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Production (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share By Production in 2017

1.2.4.3. Suspension Polymerization

1.2.4.4. Solution Polymerization

1.2.4.5. Gel Polymerization

1.2.4.6. Others

1.2.5. Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Revenue By Application

4.2. Personal Hygiene

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Agriculture

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Medical

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Industrial

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Packaging

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Construction

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8. Oil and Gas

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9. Baby Diapers

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10. Others

4.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Revenue By Type

5.2. Sodium Polyacrylate

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Copolymers

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY PRODUCTION

6.1. Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Revenue By Production

6.2. Suspension Polymerization

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Solution Polymerization

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Gel Polymerization

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & Africa SUPER ABSORBENT POLYMER (SAP) MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Production, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. BASF SE

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. LG Chemical Ltd

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. SDP Global Co., Ltd

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. KAO Corporation

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Evonik Industries AG

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Yixing Danson Technology

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

