Surgical Robots Market To Grow Over US$ 13.7 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Surgical Robots market expected to CAGR of 10.4%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 13.7 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Surgical Robots market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Surgical Robots market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Surgical Robots market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Surgical Robots market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Surgical Robots market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Auris Health, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson), CMR Surgical Limited, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Medtronic plc), Medrobotics Corporation, Medtech SA (Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.), Meerecompany Inc., and Memic Medical Ltd.

Market segmentation

Market By Product

Surgical System

Instruments & Accessories

Services & Maintenance

Market By Application

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Others

Market By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Surgical Robots

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Surgical Robots Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Gynecology Surgery

1.2.2.4. Urology Surgery

1.2.2.5. Neurosurgery

1.2.2.6. Orthopedic surgery

1.2.2.7. General Surgery

1.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Surgical Robots Market By Product

1.2.3.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.3.3. Surgical System

1.2.3.4. Instruments & Accessories

1.2.3.5. Services & Maintenance

1.2.4. Surgical Robots Market By End User

1.2.4.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share By End User in 2017

1.2.4.3. Hospitals

1.2.4.4. Ambulatory Surgical Center

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Surgical Robots Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Surgical Robots Revenue By Application

4.2. Gynecology Surgery

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Urology Surgery

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Neurosurgery

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Orthopedic surgery

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. General Surgery

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Global Surgical Robots Revenue By Product

5.2. Surgical System

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Instruments & Accessories

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Services & Maintenance

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Global Surgical Robots Revenue By End User

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Center

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & Africa SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Auris Health, Inc.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. CMR Surgical Limited

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Globus Medical, Inc

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Mazor Robotics Ltd

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Medrobotics Corporation

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Medtech SA

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Meerecompany Inc.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Memic Medical Ltd

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

