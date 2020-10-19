Surgical Robots Market To Grow Over US$ 13.7 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Surgical Robots market expected to CAGR of 10.4%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 13.7 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Surgical Robots market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Surgical Robots market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Surgical Robots market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Surgical Robots market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Surgical Robots market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Auris Health, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson), CMR Surgical Limited, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Medtronic plc), Medrobotics Corporation, Medtech SA (Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.), Meerecompany Inc., and Memic Medical Ltd.
Market segmentation
Market By Product
- Surgical System
- Instruments & Accessories
- Services & Maintenance
Market By Application
- Gynecology Surgery
- Urology Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- General Surgery
- Others
Market By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Others
Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Surgical Robots
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Surgical Robots Market By Application
1.2.2.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017
1.2.2.3. Gynecology Surgery
1.2.2.4. Urology Surgery
1.2.2.5. Neurosurgery
1.2.2.6. Orthopedic surgery
1.2.2.7. General Surgery
1.2.2.8. Others
1.2.3. Surgical Robots Market By Product
1.2.3.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017
1.2.3.3. Surgical System
1.2.3.4. Instruments & Accessories
1.2.3.5. Services & Maintenance
1.2.4. Surgical Robots Market By End User
1.2.4.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share By End User in 2017
1.2.4.3. Hospitals
1.2.4.4. Ambulatory Surgical Center
1.2.4.5. Others
1.2.5. Surgical Robots Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. North America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.3. Europe Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Surgical Robots Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY APPLICATION
4.1. Global Surgical Robots Revenue By Application
4.2. Gynecology Surgery
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Urology Surgery
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Neurosurgery
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Orthopedic surgery
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6. General Surgery
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY PRODUCT
5.1. Global Surgical Robots Revenue By Product
5.2. Surgical System
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Instruments & Accessories
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Services & Maintenance
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY END USER
6.1. Global Surgical Robots Revenue By End User
6.2. Hospitals
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Center
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Others
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. North America Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & Africa SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Auris Health, Inc.
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. CMR Surgical Limited
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Globus Medical, Inc
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Mazor Robotics Ltd
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Medrobotics Corporation
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Medtech SA
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Meerecompany Inc.
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Memic Medical Ltd
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
