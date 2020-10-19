Diabetes Management Device System Market Reach around US$ 12.0 Bn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Diabetes Management Device System market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 12.0 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Diabetes Management Device System Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Diabetes Management Device System market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Diabetes Management Device System in major regions globally.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1683
The market report on the Diabetes Management Device System also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Diabetes Management Device System Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Diabetes Management Device System industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/diabetes-management-device-system-market
Market Participants
Abbott, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, PHC Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and DexCom, Inc.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Monitoring Devices
- Blood Glucose Meters
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems
- Test Strips
- Lancets
- others
Treatment Devices
- Insulin Pen
- Insulin Pumps
- Insulin Jet Injectors
- Insulin Syringes
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Institutional Sales
- Retail Sales
By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Diabetes Management Device System
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Diabetes Management Device System Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue Share By Product in 2018
1.2.2.3. Monitoring Devices
1.2.2.3.1. Blood Glucose Meters
1.2.2.3.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
1.2.2.3.3. Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems
1.2.2.3.4. Test Strips
1.2.2.3.5. Lancets
1.2.2.3.6. others
1.2.2.4. Treatment Devices
1.2.2.4.1. Insulin Pen
1.2.2.4.2. Insulin Pumps
1.2.2.4.3. Insulin Jet Injectors
1.2.2.4.4. Insulin Syringes
1.2.2.4.5. Others
1.2.3. Diabetes Management Device System Market By Distribution Channel
1.2.3.1. Global Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue Share By Distribution Channel in 2018
1.2.3.3. Institutional Sales
1.2.3.4. Retail Sales
1.2.4. Diabetes Management Device System Market By Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. North America Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.3. Europe Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Diabetes Management Device System Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Diabetes Management Device System Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Diabetes Management Device System Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Diabetes Management Device System Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. DIABETES MANAGEMENT DEVICE SYSTEM MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Diabetes Management Device System Revenue By Product
4.2. Monitoring Devices
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.3. Blood Glucose Meters
4.2.4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
4.2.5. Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems
4.2.6. Test Strips
4.2.7. Lancets
4.2.8. others
4.3. Treatment Devices
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.3. Insulin Pen
4.3.4. Insulin Pumps
4.3.5. Insulin Jet Injectors
4.3.6. Insulin Syringes
4.3.7. Others
CHAPTER 5. DIABETES MANAGEMENT DEVICE SYSTEM MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
5.1. Global Diabetes Management Device System Revenue By Distribution Channel
5.2. Institutional Sales
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Retail Sales
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA DIABETES MANAGEMENT DEVICE SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2. North America Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE DIABETES MANAGEMENT DEVICE SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC DIABETES MANAGEMENT DEVICE SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA DIABETES MANAGEMENT DEVICE SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Mexico
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DIABETES MANAGEMENT DEVICE SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Management Device System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. GCC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. South Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. Abbott
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. Bayer AG
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. Becton
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. Dickinson and Company
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Braun Melsungen AG
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. PHC Holdings Corporation
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. Medtronic
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
11.9. Novo Nordisk A/S
11.9.1. Company Snapshot
11.9.2. Overview
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Product Portfolio
11.9.5. Key Developments
11.9.6. Strategies
11.10. Sanofi
11.10.1. Company Snapshot
11.10.2. Overview
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Product Portfolio
11.10.5. Key Developments
11.10.6. Strategies
11.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
11.11.1. Company Snapshot
11.11.2. Overview
11.11.3. Financial Overview
11.11.4. Product Portfolio
11.11.5. Key Developments
11.11.6. Strategies
11.12. DexCom, Inc.
11.12.1. Company Snapshot
11.12.2. Overview
11.12.3. Financial Overview
11.12.4. Product Portfolio
11.12.5. Key Developments
11.12.6. Strategies
11.13. Others
11.13.1. Company Snapshot
11.13.2. Overview
11.13.3. Financial Overview
11.13.4. Product Portfolio
11.13.5. Key Developments
11.13.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1683
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135