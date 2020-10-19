Diabetes Management Device System Market Reach around US$ 12.0 Bn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Diabetes Management Device System market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 12.0 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Diabetes Management Device System Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Diabetes Management Device System market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Diabetes Management Device System in major regions globally.

The market report on the Diabetes Management Device System also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Diabetes Management Device System Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Diabetes Management Device System industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Abbott, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, PHC Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and DexCom, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

Test Strips

Lancets

others

Treatment Devices

Insulin Pen

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injectors

Insulin Syringes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

