Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size Grow Over US$ 150.4 Bn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Healthcare Finance Solutions market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 150.4 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Healthcare Finance Solutions market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Healthcare Finance Solutions in major regions globally.
The market report on the Healthcare Finance Solutions also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Healthcare Finance Solutions industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
CIT Group, Inc., Commerce Bankshares, Inc., Gemino Healthcare Finance, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oxford Finance LLC, Siemens Financial Services, Inc., Stryker, TCF Capital Solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Market Segmentation
By Healthcare Facility
- Hospitals
- Outpatient Imaging Centers
- Outpatient Surgery Centers
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Physician Practices & Clinics
- Pharmacies
- Skilled Nursing Facilities
- Others
By Services
- Working Capital Finance
- Equipment & Technology Finance
- Project Finance Solution
- Working Capital Finance
- Corporate Lending
By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Healthcare Finance Solutions
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market By Healthcare Facility
1.2.2.1. Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Healthcare Facility (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue Share By Healthcare Facility in 2018
1.2.2.2.1. Hospitals
1.2.2.2.2. Outpatient Imaging Centers
1.2.2.2.3. Outpatient Surgery Centers
1.2.2.2.4. Diagnostic Laboratories
1.2.2.2.5. Physician Practices & Clinics
1.2.2.2.6. Pharmacies
1.2.2.2.7. Skilled Nursing Facilities
1.2.2.2.8. Others
1.2.3. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market By Services
1.2.3.1. Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Services (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue Share By Services in 2018
1.2.3.3. Working Capital Finance
1.2.3.4. Equipment & Technology Finance
1.2.3.5. Project Finance Solution
1.2.3.6. Working Capital Finance
1.2.3.7. Corporate Lending
1.2.4. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market By Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. North America Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.3. Europe Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. HEALTHCARE FINANCE SOLUTIONS MARKET BY HEALTHCARE FACILITY
4.1. Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Revenue By Healthcare Facility
4.2. Hospitals
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Outpatient Imaging Centers
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Outpatient Surgery Centers
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Diagnostic Laboratories
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6. Physician Practices & Clinics
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7. Pharmacies
4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.8. Skilled Nursing Facilities
4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.9. Others
4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. HEALTHCARE FINANCE SOLUTIONS MARKET BY SERVICES
5.1. Global Healthcare Finance Solutions Revenue By Services
5.2. Working Capital Finance
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Equipment & Technology Finance
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Project Finance Solution
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Working Capital Finance
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6. Corporate Lending
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE FINANCE SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2. North America Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE HEALTHCARE FINANCE SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC HEALTHCARE FINANCE SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA HEALTHCARE FINANCE SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Mexico
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEALTHCARE FINANCE SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. GCC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. South Africa
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Healthcare Facility, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. CIT Group, Inc.
11.1.1. Company Snapshot
11.1.2. Overview
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Product Portfolio
11.1.5. Key Developments
11.1.6. Strategies
11.2. Commerce Bankshares, Inc.
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Overview
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Product Portfolio
11.2.5. Key Developments
11.2.6. Strategies
11.3. Gemino Healthcare Finance
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Overview
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Product Portfolio
11.3.5. Key Developments
11.3.6. Strategies
11.4. General Electric Company
11.4.1. Company Snapshot
11.4.2. Overview
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Product Portfolio
11.4.5. Key Developments
11.4.6. Strategies
11.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.5.1. Company Snapshot
11.5.2. Overview
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Product Portfolio
11.5.5. Key Developments
11.5.6. Strategies
11.6. Oxford Finance LLC
11.6.1. Company Snapshot
11.6.2. Overview
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Product Portfolio
11.6.5. Key Developments
11.6.6. Strategies
11.7. Siemens Financial Services, Inc.
11.7.1. Company Snapshot
11.7.2. Overview
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Product Portfolio
11.7.5. Key Developments
11.7.6. Strategies
11.8. Stryker
11.8.1. Company Snapshot
11.8.2. Overview
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Product Portfolio
11.8.5. Key Developments
11.8.6. Strategies
11.9. TCF Capital Solutions
11.9.1. Company Snapshot
11.9.2. Overview
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Product Portfolio
11.9.5. Key Developments
11.9.6. Strategies
11.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
11.10.1. Company Snapshot
11.10.2. Overview
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Product Portfolio
11.10.5. Key Developments
11.10.6. Strategies
11.11. Others
11.11.1. Company Snapshot
11.11.2. Overview
11.11.3. Financial Overview
11.11.4. Product Portfolio
11.11.5. Key Developments
11.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH
12.1. Research Methodology
12.1.1. Initial Data Search
12.1.2. Secondary Research
12.1.3. Primary Research
12.2. Assumptions and Scope
