Small Hydropower Market Size Worth US$ 3.2 Bn by 2026
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Small Hydropower market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Small Hydropower Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Small Hydropower market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Small Hydropower in major regions globally.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1691
The market report on the Small Hydropower also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Small Hydropower Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Small Hydropower industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/small-hydropower-market
Market Participants
Voith (Germany), ANDRITZ (Austria), GE Renewable Energy (France), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba (Japan), BHEL (India), SNC-Lavalin (Canada), HNAC Technology (China), Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd(UK), Mavel (Czech Republic), HM Hydro (Japan), Ganz EEM (Hungary), Kolektor Turboinstitut (Slovenia), Canyon Hydro (US), CKD Blansko (Czech Republic), Canadian Hydro Components(Canada), ATB Riva Calzoni (Italy), Flovel (India), B Fouress (India), and Global Hydro(Austria).
Market Segmentation
Market By Capacity
- Up to 1 MW
- 1–10 MW
- Others
Market By Type
- Micro Hydropower
- Mini Hydropower
- Pico Hydropower
Market By Components
- Electromechanical Equipment
- Turbine
- Generator
- Other Equipment (includes inlet valves gates, penstock, governors, and auxiliaries)
- Electric infrastructure
- Civil Works
- Others ( includes engineering, structural, management, environmental mitigation, and project development)
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Small Hydropower
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Small Hydropower Market By Capacity
1.2.2.1. Global Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Capacity (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Small Hydropower Market Revenue Share By Capacity in 2018
1.2.2.3. Up to 1 MW
1.2.2.4. 1–10 MW
1.2.2.5. Others
1.2.3. Small Hydropower Market By Type
1.2.3.1. Global Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)
1.2.3.1.1. Micro Hydropower
1.2.3.1.2. Mini Hydropower
1.2.3.1.3. Pico Hydropower
1.2.4. Small Hydropower Market By Components
1.2.4.1. Global Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Components (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Electromechanical Equipment
1.2.4.2.1. Turbine
1.2.4.2.2. Generator
1.2.4.2.3. Other Equipment (includes inlet valves gates, penstock, governors, and auxiliaries)
1.2.4.3. Electric infrastructure
1.2.4.4. Civil Works
1.2.4.5. Others ( includes engineering, structural, management, environmental mitigation, and project development)
1.2.5. Small Hydropower Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. North AmericaSmall Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.3. EuropeSmall Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.4. Asia-PacificSmall Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.5. Latin AmericaSmall Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Small Hydropower Market Revenueand Growth Rate(2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICSAND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Small Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Small Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Small Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Small Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. SMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY CAPACITY
4.1. Global Small Hydropower RevenueBy Capacity
4.2. Up to 1 MW
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. 1–10 MW
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. SMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Global Small Hydropower RevenueBy Type
5.2. Micro Hydropower
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Mini Hydropower
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Pico Hydropower
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. SMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COMPONENTS
6.1. Global Small Hydropower RevenueBy Components
6.2. Electromechanical Equipment
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.3. Turbine
6.2.4. Generator
6.2.5. Other Equipment (includes inlet valves gates, penstock, governors, and auxiliaries)
6.3. Electric infrastructure
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Civil Works
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. Others ( includes engineering, structural, management, environmental mitigation, and project development)
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA SMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. North America Small Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S.Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPESMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Small Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFICSMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-PacificSmall Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICASMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Small Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Small Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICASMALL HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & AFRICASmall Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & AFRICASmall Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Capacity, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Voith (Germany)
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. ANDRITZ (Austria)
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. GE Renewable Energy (France)
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Siemens (Germany)
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Toshiba (Japan)
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. BHEL (India)
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. SNC-Lavalin (Canada)
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. HNAC Technology (China)
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd(UK)
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Mavel (Czech Republic)
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Type Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Type Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1691
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135