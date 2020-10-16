Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Research Report: Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY, Sanjiu, Zhongxin, Haiyao, Taiji, Kunming Pharma, JZJT, Guangzhou Pharma, Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, SIDO MUNCUL, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Herbal Africa, Nature’s Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potter’s, Zand, Nature Herbs, Imperial Ginseng
Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Segmentation by Product: Terpenes and Steroids
Alkaloids and Glycosides
Phenols
Other
Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Segmentation by Application: Poultry
Fisheries
Fruits and Vegetables
Other
The Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Terpenes and Steroids
1.4.3 Alkaloids and Glycosides
1.4.4 Phenols
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Poultry
1.5.3 Fisheries
1.5.4 Fruits and Vegetables
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs by Country
6.1.1 North America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs by Country
7.1.1 Europe Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Yunnan Baiyao
11.1.1 Yunnan Baiyao Corporation Information
11.1.2 Yunnan Baiyao Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Yunnan Baiyao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Yunnan Baiyao Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.1.5 Yunnan Baiyao Related Developments
11.2 Tongrentang
11.2.1 Tongrentang Corporation Information
11.2.2 Tongrentang Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Tongrentang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Tongrentang Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.2.5 Tongrentang Related Developments
11.3 TASLY
11.3.1 TASLY Corporation Information
11.3.2 TASLY Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 TASLY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 TASLY Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.3.5 TASLY Related Developments
11.4 Sanjiu
11.4.1 Sanjiu Corporation Information
11.4.2 Sanjiu Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Sanjiu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Sanjiu Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.4.5 Sanjiu Related Developments
11.5 Zhongxin
11.5.1 Zhongxin Corporation Information
11.5.2 Zhongxin Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Zhongxin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Zhongxin Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.5.5 Zhongxin Related Developments
11.6 Haiyao
11.6.1 Haiyao Corporation Information
11.6.2 Haiyao Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Haiyao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Haiyao Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.6.5 Haiyao Related Developments
11.7 Taiji
11.7.1 Taiji Corporation Information
11.7.2 Taiji Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Taiji Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Taiji Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.7.5 Taiji Related Developments
11.8 Kunming Pharma
11.8.1 Kunming Pharma Corporation Information
11.8.2 Kunming Pharma Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Kunming Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Kunming Pharma Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.8.5 Kunming Pharma Related Developments
11.9 JZJT
11.9.1 JZJT Corporation Information
11.9.2 JZJT Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 JZJT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 JZJT Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.9.5 JZJT Related Developments
11.10 Guangzhou Pharma
11.10.1 Guangzhou Pharma Corporation Information
11.10.2 Guangzhou Pharma Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Guangzhou Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Guangzhou Pharma Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Products Offered
11.10.5 Guangzhou Pharma Related Developments
11.12 Schwabe
11.12.1 Schwabe Corporation Information
11.12.2 Schwabe Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Schwabe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Schwabe Products Offered
11.12.5 Schwabe Related Developments
11.13 Madaus
11.13.1 Madaus Corporation Information
11.13.2 Madaus Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Madaus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Madaus Products Offered
11.13.5 Madaus Related Developments
11.14 Weleda
11.14.1 Weleda Corporation Information
11.14.2 Weleda Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Weleda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Weleda Products Offered
11.14.5 Weleda Related Developments
11.15 Blackmores
11.15.1 Blackmores Corporation Information
11.15.2 Blackmores Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Blackmores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Blackmores Products Offered
11.15.5 Blackmores Related Developments
11.16 Arkopharma
11.16.1 Arkopharma Corporation Information
11.16.2 Arkopharma Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Arkopharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Arkopharma Products Offered
11.16.5 Arkopharma Related Developments
11.17 SIDO MUNCUL
11.17.1 SIDO MUNCUL Corporation Information
11.17.2 SIDO MUNCUL Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 SIDO MUNCUL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 SIDO MUNCUL Products Offered
11.17.5 SIDO MUNCUL Related Developments
11.18 Arizona Natural
11.18.1 Arizona Natural Corporation Information
11.18.2 Arizona Natural Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Arizona Natural Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Arizona Natural Products Offered
11.18.5 Arizona Natural Related Developments
11.19 Dabur
11.19.1 Dabur Corporation Information
11.19.2 Dabur Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Dabur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Dabur Products Offered
11.19.5 Dabur Related Developments
11.20 Herbal Africa
11.20.1 Herbal Africa Corporation Information
11.20.2 Herbal Africa Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Herbal Africa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Herbal Africa Products Offered
11.20.5 Herbal Africa Related Developments
11.21 Nature’s Answer
11.21.1 Nature’s Answer Corporation Information
11.21.2 Nature’s Answer Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 Nature’s Answer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Nature’s Answer Products Offered
11.21.5 Nature’s Answer Related Developments
11.22 Bio-Botanica
11.22.1 Bio-Botanica Corporation Information
11.22.2 Bio-Botanica Description and Business Overview
11.22.3 Bio-Botanica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Bio-Botanica Products Offered
11.22.5 Bio-Botanica Related Developments
11.23 Potter’s
11.23.1 Potter’s Corporation Information
11.23.2 Potter’s Description and Business Overview
11.23.3 Potter’s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Potter’s Products Offered
11.23.5 Potter’s Related Developments
11.24 Zand
11.24.1 Zand Corporation Information
11.24.2 Zand Description and Business Overview
11.24.3 Zand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Zand Products Offered
11.24.5 Zand Related Developments
11.25 Nature Herbs
11.25.1 Nature Herbs Corporation Information
11.25.2 Nature Herbs Description and Business Overview
11.25.3 Nature Herbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Nature Herbs Products Offered
11.25.5 Nature Herbs Related Developments
11.26 Imperial Ginseng
11.26.1 Imperial Ginseng Corporation Information
11.26.2 Imperial Ginseng Description and Business Overview
11.26.3 Imperial Ginseng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Imperial Ginseng Products Offered
11.26.5 Imperial Ginseng Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
