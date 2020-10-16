96-Well Microplates Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Thermo Fisher, Corning, Greiner Bio One
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 96-Well Microplates market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 96-Well Microplates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 96-Well Microplates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 96-Well Microplates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 96-Well Microplates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 96-Well Microplates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 96-Well Microplates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 96-Well Microplates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 96-Well Microplates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global 96-Well Microplates Market Research Report: Thermo Fisher, Corning, Greiner Bio One, Eppendorf, Qiagen, Hellma, Merck, GE Healthcare, SPL Lifesciences, Berthold, Nest, Beaverbio, Agilent Technologies, Alpha Laboratories Ltd, 3d Biomatrix, Bio-Rad
Global 96-Well Microplates Market Segmentation by Product: Round 96-Well Microplates
Square 96-Well Microplates
Other
Global 96-Well Microplates Market Segmentation by Application: Clinical Laboratory
Biology
Agricultural Sciences
Food Industry
Environmental Science
The 96-Well Microplates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 96-Well Microplates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 96-Well Microplates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 96-Well Microplates market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 96-Well Microplates industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 96-Well Microplates market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 96-Well Microplates market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 96-Well Microplates market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 96-Well Microplates Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key 96-Well Microplates Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Round 96-Well Microplates
1.4.3 Square 96-Well Microplates
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Clinical Laboratory
1.5.3 Biology
1.5.4 Agricultural Sciences
1.5.5 Food Industry
1.5.6 Environmental Science
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global 96-Well Microplates, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global 96-Well Microplates Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 96-Well Microplates Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 96-Well Microplates Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 96-Well Microplates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 96-Well Microplates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 96-Well Microplates Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 96-Well Microplates Price by Manufacturers
3.4 96-Well Microplates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 96-Well Microplates Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers 96-Well Microplates Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 96-Well Microplates Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 96-Well Microplates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 96-Well Microplates Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 96-Well Microplates Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global 96-Well Microplates Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America 96-Well Microplates by Country
6.1.1 North America 96-Well Microplates Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe 96-Well Microplates by Country
7.1.1 Europe 96-Well Microplates Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific 96-Well Microplates by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific 96-Well Microplates Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America 96-Well Microplates by Country
9.1.1 Latin America 96-Well Microplates Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa 96-Well Microplates by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 96-Well Microplates Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 96-Well Microplates Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa 96-Well Microplates Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Thermo Fisher
11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information
11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Thermo Fisher 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Related Developments
11.2 Corning
11.2.1 Corning Corporation Information
11.2.2 Corning Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Corning 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.2.5 Corning Related Developments
11.3 Greiner Bio One
11.3.1 Greiner Bio One Corporation Information
11.3.2 Greiner Bio One Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Greiner Bio One Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Greiner Bio One 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.3.5 Greiner Bio One Related Developments
11.4 Eppendorf
11.4.1 Eppendorf Corporation Information
11.4.2 Eppendorf Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Eppendorf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Eppendorf 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.4.5 Eppendorf Related Developments
11.5 Qiagen
11.5.1 Qiagen Corporation Information
11.5.2 Qiagen Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Qiagen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Qiagen 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.5.5 Qiagen Related Developments
11.6 Hellma
11.6.1 Hellma Corporation Information
11.6.2 Hellma Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Hellma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Hellma 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.6.5 Hellma Related Developments
11.7 Merck
11.7.1 Merck Corporation Information
11.7.2 Merck Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Merck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Merck 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.7.5 Merck Related Developments
11.8 GE Healthcare
11.8.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
11.8.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 GE Healthcare 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.8.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments
11.9 SPL Lifesciences
11.9.1 SPL Lifesciences Corporation Information
11.9.2 SPL Lifesciences Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 SPL Lifesciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 SPL Lifesciences 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.9.5 SPL Lifesciences Related Developments
11.10 Berthold
11.10.1 Berthold Corporation Information
11.10.2 Berthold Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Berthold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Berthold 96-Well Microplates Products Offered
11.10.5 Berthold Related Developments
11.12 Beaverbio
11.12.1 Beaverbio Corporation Information
11.12.2 Beaverbio Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Beaverbio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Beaverbio Products Offered
11.12.5 Beaverbio Related Developments
11.13 Agilent Technologies
11.13.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information
11.13.2 Agilent Technologies Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Agilent Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Agilent Technologies Products Offered
11.13.5 Agilent Technologies Related Developments
11.14 Alpha Laboratories Ltd
11.14.1 Alpha Laboratories Ltd Corporation Information
11.14.2 Alpha Laboratories Ltd Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Alpha Laboratories Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Alpha Laboratories Ltd Products Offered
11.14.5 Alpha Laboratories Ltd Related Developments
11.15 3d Biomatrix
11.15.1 3d Biomatrix Corporation Information
11.15.2 3d Biomatrix Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 3d Biomatrix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 3d Biomatrix Products Offered
11.15.5 3d Biomatrix Related Developments
11.16 Bio-Rad
11.16.1 Bio-Rad Corporation Information
11.16.2 Bio-Rad Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Bio-Rad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Bio-Rad Products Offered
11.16.5 Bio-Rad Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 96-Well Microplates Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: 96-Well Microplates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: 96-Well Microplates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: 96-Well Microplates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 96-Well Microplates Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 96-Well Microplates Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
