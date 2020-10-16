Pre-cast Construction Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027
The global Pre-cast Construction report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Pre-cast Construction report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global Pre-cast Construction market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
Floors & roofs
Walls
Columns & beams
Staircase
Girders
Lintels
Paving slabs
Others
Pre-cast Construction Breakdown Data by Application
Non-residential
Residential
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Pre-cast Construction market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Pre-cast Construction market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios (Spain)
Komatsu (Japan)
Bouygues Construction (France)
Larsen & Toubro (India)
Taisei (Japan)
Balfour Beatty (U.K.)
Kiewit (U.S.)
Laing O’Rourke (U.K.)
Julius Berger Nigeria (Nigeria)
Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia)
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Major Points of Table Of Content
Global Pre-cast Construction Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pre-cast Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Floors & roofs
1.2.3 Walls
1.2.4 Columns & beams
1.2.5 Staircase
1.2.6 Girders
1.2.7 Lintels
1.2.8 Paving slabs
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pre-cast Construction Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Non-residential
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Pre-cast Construction Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Pre-cast Construction Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Pre-cast Construction Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Pre-cast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Pre-cast Construction Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Pre-cast Construction Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Pre-cast Construction Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Pre-cast Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pre-cast Construction Revenue
3.4 Global Pre-cast Construction Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Pre-cast Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pre-cast Construction Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Pre-cast Construction Area Served
3.6 Key Players Pre-cast Construction Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Pre-cast Construction Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Pre-cast Construction Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Pre-cast Construction Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Pre-cast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Pre-cast Construction Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Pre-cast Construction Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Pre-cast Construction Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Pre-cast Construction Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pre-cast Construction Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
8 China
8.1 China Pre-cast Construction Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Pre-cast Construction Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Pre-cast Construction Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Pre-cast Construction Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios (Spain)
11.1.1 Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios (Spain) Company Details
11.1.2 Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios (Spain) Business Overview
11.1.3 Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios (Spain) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.1.4 Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios (Spain) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Acs Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios (Spain) Recent Development
11.2 Komatsu (Japan)
11.2.1 Komatsu (Japan) Company Details
11.2.2 Komatsu (Japan) Business Overview
11.2.3 Komatsu (Japan) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.2.4 Komatsu (Japan) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Komatsu (Japan) Recent Development
11.3 Bouygues Construction (France)
11.3.1 Bouygues Construction (France) Company Details
11.3.2 Bouygues Construction (France) Business Overview
11.3.3 Bouygues Construction (France) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.3.4 Bouygues Construction (France) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Bouygues Construction (France) Recent Development
11.4 Larsen & Toubro (India)
11.4.1 Larsen & Toubro (India) Company Details
11.4.2 Larsen & Toubro (India) Business Overview
11.4.3 Larsen & Toubro (India) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.4.4 Larsen & Toubro (India) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Larsen & Toubro (India) Recent Development
11.5 Taisei (Japan)
11.5.1 Taisei (Japan) Company Details
11.5.2 Taisei (Japan) Business Overview
11.5.3 Taisei (Japan) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.5.4 Taisei (Japan) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Taisei (Japan) Recent Development
11.6 Balfour Beatty (U.K.)
11.6.1 Balfour Beatty (U.K.) Company Details
11.6.2 Balfour Beatty (U.K.) Business Overview
11.6.3 Balfour Beatty (U.K.) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.6.4 Balfour Beatty (U.K.) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Balfour Beatty (U.K.) Recent Development
11.7 Kiewit (U.S.)
11.7.1 Kiewit (U.S.) Company Details
11.7.2 Kiewit (U.S.) Business Overview
11.7.3 Kiewit (U.S.) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.7.4 Kiewit (U.S.) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Kiewit (U.S.) Recent Development
11.8 Laing O’Rourke (U.K.)
11.8.1 Laing O’Rourke (U.K.) Company Details
11.8.2 Laing O’Rourke (U.K.) Business Overview
11.8.3 Laing O’Rourke (U.K.) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.8.4 Laing O’Rourke (U.K.) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Laing O’Rourke (U.K.) Recent Development
11.9 Julius Berger Nigeria (Nigeria)
11.9.1 Julius Berger Nigeria (Nigeria) Company Details
11.9.2 Julius Berger Nigeria (Nigeria) Business Overview
11.9.3 Julius Berger Nigeria (Nigeria) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.9.4 Julius Berger Nigeria (Nigeria) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Julius Berger Nigeria (Nigeria) Recent Development
11.10 Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia)
11.10.1 Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia) Company Details
11.10.2 Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia) Business Overview
11.10.3 Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia) Pre-cast Construction Introduction
11.10.4 Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia) Revenue in Pre-cast Construction Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Red Sea Housing Services (Saudi Arabia) Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
