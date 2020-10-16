Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market : Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts to 2020-2027
The global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type, the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market is segmented into
Impact Sprinkler
Drip Sprinkler
Others
Segment by Application, the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market is segmented into
Cereals
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruit
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Share Analysis
Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation business, the date to enter into the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market, Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Lindsay Corporation
Valmont Industries
Netafim Limited
T-L Irrigation Company
Alkhorayef Group
Reinke Manufacturing Company
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company
Bauer GmbH
Roehren- und-Pumpenwork
Grupo Fockink
Rain Bird Corporation
T-L IRRIGATION CO
RX Plastics
Plains Irrigators Limited
Major Points of Table Of Content
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Impact Sprinkler
1.4.3 Drip Sprinkler
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Cereals
1.5.3 Oilseeds and Pulses
1.5.4 Fruit
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Lindsay Corporation
12.1.1 Lindsay Corporation Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lindsay Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Lindsay Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Lindsay Corporation Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.1.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Valmont Industries
12.2.1 Valmont Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 Valmont Industries Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Valmont Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Valmont Industries Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.2.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development
12.3 Netafim Limited
12.3.1 Netafim Limited Corporation Information
12.3.2 Netafim Limited Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Netafim Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Netafim Limited Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.3.5 Netafim Limited Recent Development
12.4 T-L Irrigation Company
12.4.1 T-L Irrigation Company Corporation Information
12.4.2 T-L Irrigation Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 T-L Irrigation Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 T-L Irrigation Company Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.4.5 T-L Irrigation Company Recent Development
12.5 Alkhorayef Group
12.5.1 Alkhorayef Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Alkhorayef Group Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Alkhorayef Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Alkhorayef Group Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.5.5 Alkhorayef Group Recent Development
12.6 Reinke Manufacturing Company
12.6.1 Reinke Manufacturing Company Corporation Information
12.6.2 Reinke Manufacturing Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Reinke Manufacturing Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Reinke Manufacturing Company Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.6.5 Reinke Manufacturing Company Recent Development
12.7 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
12.7.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.7.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Recent Development
12.8 Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company
12.8.1 Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company Corporation Information
12.8.2 Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.8.5 Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company Recent Development
12.9 Bauer GmbH
12.9.1 Bauer GmbH Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bauer GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Bauer GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Bauer GmbH Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.9.5 Bauer GmbH Recent Development
12.10 Roehren- und-Pumpenwork
12.10.1 Roehren- und-Pumpenwork Corporation Information
12.10.2 Roehren- und-Pumpenwork Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Roehren- und-Pumpenwork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Roehren- und-Pumpenwork Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Products Offered
12.10.5 Roehren- und-Pumpenwork Recent Development
12.12 Rain Bird Corporation
12.12.1 Rain Bird Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 Rain Bird Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Rain Bird Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Rain Bird Corporation Products Offered
12.12.5 Rain Bird Corporation Recent Development
12.13 T-L IRRIGATION CO
12.13.1 T-L IRRIGATION CO Corporation Information
12.13.2 T-L IRRIGATION CO Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 T-L IRRIGATION CO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 T-L IRRIGATION CO Products Offered
12.13.5 T-L IRRIGATION CO Recent Development
12.14 RX Plastics
12.14.1 RX Plastics Corporation Information
12.14.2 RX Plastics Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 RX Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 RX Plastics Products Offered
12.14.5 RX Plastics Recent Development
12.15 Plains Irrigators Limited
12.15.1 Plains Irrigators Limited Corporation Information
12.15.2 Plains Irrigators Limited Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Plains Irrigators Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Plains Irrigators Limited Products Offered
12.15.5 Plains Irrigators Limited Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
