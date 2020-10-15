Wireless EV Charging Market Worth around US$ 413.6 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Wireless EV Charging market will register a 52.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 413.6 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Wireless EV Charging Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Wireless EV Charging market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Wireless EV Charging in major regions globally.
The market report on the Wireless EV Charging also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Wireless EV Charging Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Wireless EV Charging industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group, Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and WiTricity Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Market By Component
- Base Charging Pad
- Power Control Unit
- Vehicle Charging Pad
Market By Power Supply Range
- 3–<11 kW
- 11–50 kW
- >50 kW
Market By Propulsion Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Market By Charging Type
- Dynamic Wireless Charging System
- Stationary Wireless Charging System
Market By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars (PC)
- Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)
- Electric Two Wheeler
Market By Application
- Public/Commercial Charging Station
- Home Charging Unit
Market By Charging System
- Magnetic Power Transfer
- Capacitive Power Transfer
- Inductive Power Transfer
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Wireless EV Charging
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Wireless EV Charging Market By Component
1.2.2.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share By Component in 2018
1.2.2.3. Base Charging Pad
1.2.2.4. Power Control Unit
1.2.2.5. Vehicle Charging Pad
1.2.3. Wireless EV Charging Market By Power Supply Range
1.2.3.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Power Supply Range (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. 3–<11 kW
1.2.3.3. 11–50 kW
1.2.3.4. >50 kW
1.2.4. Wireless EV Charging Market By Propulsion Type
1.2.4.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Propulsion Type (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
1.2.4.3. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
1.2.5. Wireless EV Charging Market By Charging Type
1.2.5.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Charging Type (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. Dynamic Wireless Charging System
1.2.5.3. Stationary Wireless Charging System
1.2.6. Wireless EV Charging Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.6.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)
1.2.6.2. Passenger Cars (PC)
1.2.6.3. Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)
1.2.6.4. Electric Two Wheeler
1.2.7. Wireless EV Charging Market By Application
1.2.7.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.7.2. Public/Commercial Charging Station
1.2.7.3. Home Charging Unit
1.2.8. Wireless EV Charging Market By Charging System
1.2.8.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Charging System (2015-2026)
1.2.8.2. Magnetic Power Transfer
1.2.8.3. Capacitive Power Transfer
1.2.8.4. Inductive Power Transfer
1.2.9. Wireless EV Charging Market By Geography
1.2.9.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.9.2. North America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.9.3. Europe Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.9.4. Asia-Pacific Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.9.5. Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
1.2.9.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Wireless EV Charging Major Manufacturers in 2018
CHAPTER 4. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COMPONENT
4.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Component
4.2. Base Charging Pad
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Power Control Unit
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Vehicle Charging Pad
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY POWER SUPPLY RANGE
5.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Power Supply Range
5.2. 3–<11 kW
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. 11–50 kW
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. >50 kW
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY PROPULSION TYPE
6.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Propulsion Type
6.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY CHARGING TYPE
7.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type
7.2. Dynamic Wireless Charging System
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3. Stationary Wireless Charging System
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE
8.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type
8.2. Passenger Cars (PC)
8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3. Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Electric Two Wheeler
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY APPLICATION
9.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type
9.2. Public/Commercial Charging Station
9.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3. Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Home Charging Unit
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY CHARGING SYSTEM
10.1. Global Wireless EV Charging Revenue By Charging Type
10.2. Magnetic Power Transfer
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3. Capacitive Power Transfer
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Inductive Power Transfer
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. NORTH AMERICA WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. North America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. North America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. U.S.
11.3.1. U.S. Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Canada
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. EUROPE WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Europe Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Europe Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. UK
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. Germany
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. France
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.6. Spain
12.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.6.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.6.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.7. Rest of Europe
12.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.7.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.7.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. ASIA-PACIFIC WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
13.1. Asia-Pacific Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.2. Asia-Pacific Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
13.3. China
13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4. Japan
13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5. India
13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.6. Australia
13.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.6.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.6.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.7. South Korea
13.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.7.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.7.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.8.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
13.8.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 14. LATIN AMERICA WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
14.1. Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.2. Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
14.3. Brazil
14.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.4. Mexico
14.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.5. Rest of Latin America
14.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
14.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 15. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET BY COUNTRY
15.1. Middle East & Africa Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.2. Middle East & Africa Wireless EV Charging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
15.3. GCC
15.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.3.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.3.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.4. South Africa
15.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.4.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.4.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
15.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Supply Range, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.5.6. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
15.5.7. Market Revenue and Forecast By Charging System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 16. COMPANY PROFILE
16.1. Continental AG
16.1.1. Company Snapshot
16.1.2. Overview
16.1.3. Financial Overview
16.1.4. Type Portfolio
16.1.5. Key Developments
16.1.6. Strategies
16.2. Elix Wireless
16.2.1. Company Snapshot
16.2.2. Overview
16.2.3. Financial Overview
16.2.4. Type Portfolio
16.2.5. Key Developments
16.2.6. Strategies
16.3. Evatran Group
16.3.1. Company Snapshot
16.3.2. Overview
16.3.3. Financial Overview
16.3.4. Type Portfolio
16.3.5. Key Developments
16.3.6. Strategies
16.4. Powermat Technologies Ltd.
16.4.1. Company Snapshot
16.4.2. Overview
16.4.3. Financial Overview
16.4.4. Type Portfolio
16.4.5. Key Developments
16.4.6. Strategies
16.5. Qualcomm, Inc.
16.5.1. Company Snapshot
16.5.2. Overview
16.5.3. Financial Overview
16.5.4. Type Portfolio
16.5.5. Key Developments
16.5.6. Strategies
16.6. Robert Bosch GmbH
16.6.1. Company Snapshot
16.6.2. Overview
16.6.3. Financial Overview
16.6.4. Type Portfolio
16.6.5. Key Developments
16.6.6. Strategies
16.7. Texas Instruments Inc.
16.7.1. Company Snapshot
16.7.2. Overview
16.7.3. Financial Overview
16.7.4. Type Portfolio
16.7.5. Key Developments
16.7.6. Strategies
16.8. Toshiba Corporation
16.8.1. Company Snapshot
16.8.2. Overview
16.8.3. Financial Overview
16.8.4. Type Portfolio
16.8.5. Key Developments
16.8.6. Strategies
16.9. Toyota Motor Corporation
16.9.1. Company Snapshot
16.9.2. Overview
16.9.3. Financial Overview
16.9.4. Type Portfolio
16.9.5. Key Developments
16.9.6. Strategies
16.10. WiTricity Corporation
16.10.1. Company Snapshot
16.10.2. Overview
16.10.3. Financial Overview
16.10.4. Type Portfolio
16.10.5. Key Developments
16.10.6. Strategies
16.11. Others
16.11.1. Company Snapshot
16.11.2. Overview
16.11.3. Financial Overview
16.11.4. Type Portfolio
16.11.5. Key Developments
16.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 17. RESEARCH APPROACH
17.1. Research Methodology
17.1.1. Initial Data Search
17.1.2. Secondary Research
17.1.3. Primary Research
17.2. Assumptions and Scope
