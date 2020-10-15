Global Smart Agriculture and Farming market Growth, Trends, and Demands Research Report from 2020 to 2027

Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the key players of Market:

Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology, John Deere, Trimble, Spraying Systems, Topcon Precision Agriculture, Dickey-John Corporation, Agco Corporation, Precision Planting, Teejet Technologies, Precision Planting and more

The Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Agriculture and Farming market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Smart Agriculture and Farming market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Automation & Control Systems

Wireless Connectivity & Sensors

Smart Agricultural Equipment & Machinery

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Fleet management-tracking of farm vehicles

Arable farming, large and small field farming

Livestock monitoring

Indoor farming-greenhouses and stables

Fish farming

Forestry

Storage monitoring-water tanks, fuel tanks

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Size

2.2 Smart Agriculture and Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Agriculture and Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Agriculture and Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture and Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Agriculture and Farming Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Breakdown Data by End User

